Alcanza Clinical Research Appoints James Clark, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, has appointed James Clark, M.D., as its first-ever Chief Medical Officer, marking a milestone in Alcanza's growth journey as it expands its network size and patient reach. In this role, Dr. Clark will be responsible for assembling and leading Alcanza's Medical Advisory team – creating a new competitive advantage for the company that also serves as a valuable customer benefit, enabling greater collaboration among Alcanza site investigators, sponsors, and contract research organizations (CROs).

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Clark join the Alcanza senior leadership team as our Chief Medical Officer," said Bob Kinard, President and CEO, Alcanza. "His proven track record of leadership at Charlottesville Medical Research, and in healthcare as a whole, coupled with his passion for health equity, align perfectly with our mission to provide clinical trials for all. As Alcanza continues to expand its network size and patient reach, Dr. Clark's guidance will be invaluable in shaping our strategic direction and ensuring the delivery of inclusive healthcare solutions."

"One of the industry's biggest unmet needs is diverse and inclusive research – and Alcanza's focus on solving this for underrepresented patient populations impressed me when I first learned of the company," said Dr. Clark. "Now as Chief Medical Officer, I look forward to making a bigger impact toward our collective commitment to provide inclusive clinical research and accelerate the development of new therapies by reducing barriers to clinical research participation for all."

With over 20 years of experience conducting clinical trials, Dr. Clark brings extensive expertise to this role. Previously, Dr. Clark served as owner and CEO of Charlottesville Medical Research, a clinical research facility in Virginia that has completed more than 450 clinical trials since 1998 and became part of the Alcanza Site Network through a 2022 acquisition. Dr. Clark specializes in Internal Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Virginia. To date, he has been a Principal Investigator on 363 research studies.

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 16 dedicated research units and 16 additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas. www.AlcanzaClinical.com.

