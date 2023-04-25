Alcanza Clinical Research Selects CRIO eSource Technology to Streamline Trial Execution

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused clinical research site network and leader in inclusive research practices, announces the adoption of CRIO's electronic source (eSource) system as part of its overall technology platform.

Eliminating the need for paper-based records, CRIO eSource will allow Alcanza to capture source data electronically and standardize data collection processes across all locations. With built-in edit checks, CRIO eSource reduces the likelihood of errors and improves data accuracy.

Alcanza has acquired six research site companies across the U.S., whose brands include ActivMed & Allcutis Research, Boston Clinical Trials, Charlottesville Medical Research, Coastal Carolina Research Center, Quest Research Institute, and Vertex Research Group.

"After a thorough evaluation process, we are thrilled to partner with CRIO in the adoption of eSource technology," said Carlos Orantes, CEO at Alcanza. "This investment reflects our commitment to leveraging best-in-class technology to reduce burden on our site staff, while ensuring that we're producing high quality data for our clients."

The adoption of eSource will also enable Alcanza to enhance patient engagement in clinical trial execution. By eliminating the burdensome and time-consuming management of paper documentation, Alcanza's site personnel can redirect their attention and efforts towards patient care.

"With the selection of our eSource, we're excited to welcome Alcanza's high-performing sites to our network of over 2,000 sites," said Raymond Nomizu, CEO at CRIO. "We look forward to working closely with the Alcanza team to ensure a smooth transition to the technology and to help them maximize its benefits."

About CRIO

CRIO is the leader in eSource technology. Our mission is to design and deliver a modern, intuitive and integrated software platform that reimagines clinical trials for quality, speed, and patient-centricity. We have created a holistic paperless platform for conducting clinical trials that reduces data errors, streamlines regulatory workflows and accelerates timelines. Today, CRIO supports over 2,000 global medical research sites. For more information, visit www.clinicalresearch.io .

Media Contact:

Daenya McDonald, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

240-781-8834

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is a next-generation site network focused on bringing clinical trial opportunities involving life-changing treatments and vaccines to all patients, especially those from under-represented communities. With nine locations in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia, and Florida, we specialize in a range of conditions across psychiatry, neurology, dermatology, and infectious disease therapeutic areas.

Media Contacts:

Alcanza Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE CRIO