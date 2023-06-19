Alcanza Commemorates Juneteenth with Scholarship Program

Alcanza Clinical Research

BOSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  As part of its mission to expand diversity and inclusion in clinical research, Alcanza Clinical Research announces funding and mentorship to support African American professionals pursuing clinical research careers, and drive broader representation in the workforce.

For the second consecutive year in recognition of Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States, Alcanza will partner with Clinical Research Fastrack to provide scholarship funding to enable two African American students to attend the Clinical Research Fastrack Bootcamp Training Program, a highly intensive, accelerated course that prepares new professionals for the field of clinical research.

"We strongly believe in investing in the future of clinical research talent, which begins by supporting aspiring young minds," said Carlos Orantes, Chief Executive Officer of Alcanza. "In honoring Juneteenth, we see the Clinical Research Fastrack program as a lever towards creating more diversity and representation in the field of clinical research, while helping the clinical research industry build a talent pipeline with skills that meet the changing needs of research."

As a trusted education provider for hundreds of the top research sites, Clinical Research Fastrack graduates have a significant likelihood of receiving job opportunities with research sites and sponsors as well as contract and academic research organizations. In addition to foundational instruction, the recipients will also receive mentorship opportunities from leadership within Alcanza and Clinical Research Fastrack.

"This generous scholarship from Alcanza truly encapsulates the spirit of Juneteenth, creating opportunities and fostering inclusivity," said David Silberman, CEO and Founder of Clinical Research Fastrack. "We are thrilled for our students and deeply grateful to Alcanza for their commitment to education and diversity."

Both scholarships will cover partial tuition for the recipients in an upcoming cohort. Alcanza and Fastrack will be collaborating to select the scholarship winners, with an announcement forthcoming in July.

About Alcanza

Alcanza Clinical Research is the next-generation site network established to support the most significant demands in our industry: diverse patient access, efficient enrollment performance, and clinical quality.  It practices inclusive research that delivers education and a range of clinical trial opportunities to all people on their terms. Located in Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Virginia, Alcanza specializes in conditions across psychiatry, neurology, dermatology and infectious disease therapeutic areas.

Contact:

Alcanza Public Relations  [email protected]

SOURCE Alcanza Clinical Research

