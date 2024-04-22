Alcanza Expands Reach into Puerto Rico with Acquisition of FDI Clinical Research

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, announces the acquisition of FDI Clinical Research, a multi-specialty research organization based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with an additional site in the west coast city of Mayagüez. Operating in Puerto Rico since 2002, FDI specializes in Phase I-IV trials across endocrine and metabolic conditions, immunology, hepatology, infectious diseases, oncology, respiratory, and rheumatology. The headquarters site features a Phase I unit and the ability to run multiple study types, including first-in-human clinical pharmacology studies.

"The addition of FDI to the Alcanza site network accelerates our ability to reach more patients who are not traditionally represented with research participation opportunities across a range of increasingly prevalent diseases," said Carlos Orantes, CEO of Alcanza. "FDI's breadth of therapeutic expertise, access to diverse patient populations and ongoing commitment to reducing participation barriers with patient-friendly services will better enable us to deliver on our promise to customers for inclusive research."

"Joining Alcanza will allow us to further our mission of providing equitable access for all Puerto Ricans to promising new medicines," said Dr. José F. Rodríguez-Orengo, CEO of FDI. "There is tremendous potential for our community-focused research organization to expand locations and support services to offer more opportunities for clinical research as an extension of clinical care. We are excited about the next chapter of our growth with Alcanza."

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 22 dedicated research units and several additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas. www.AlcanzaClinical.com.

About FDI Clinical Research

FDI Clinical Research is a state-of-the-art research facility and medical care clinic providing Phase I-IV clinical trials in support of biopharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations. We specialize in a range of therapeutic areas including infectious diseases (hepatitis B and C, influenza, and herpes zoster); hematology and oncology, endocrine and metabolic diseases (diabetes, arterial hypertension, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH] and obesity); rheumatology and immune diseases (rheumatoid arthritis, systemic erythematous lupus, osteoarthritis, and gout); as well as respiratory diseases. www.FDIclinicalresearch.com

Contact:

Alcanza Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Alcanza Clinical Research