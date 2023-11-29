Alcanza Names Bob Kinard to Executive Leadership

News provided by

Alcanza Clinical Research

29 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, announces the appointment of Bob Kinard as President and Chief Operating Officer. As a thirty-year healthcare veteran, Bob's diverse experience includes operational and financial leadership, business development and strategic planning for a variety of health systems spanning physician practices, ambulatory and outpatient centers as well as specialty care. At Alcanza, Bob oversees clinical operations, patient engagement and quality and compliance functions. In addition, he will lead integration activities across the company's expanding site network.

Continue Reading

Most recently, Bob served as Chief Operating Officer for GoHealth Urgent Care, where he led the company's growth from 75 to 250 locations across 14 states. Prior to that, Bob was Executive Vice President of Operations for Schumacher Clinical Partners, where he focused on clinical practice management spanning emergency, hospital and critical care medicine. 

"Clinical research is at an inflection point," said Carlos Orantes, Alcanza CEO. "To stay ahead of rapidly changing research practices and regulatory expectations, investigator sites need operational excellence at scale, therapeutic specialty breadth and sophisticated patient engagement solutions to broaden participation. Bob's deep understanding of clinical care operations and his track record of leading healthcare organizations with complex service lines through transformational growth will accelerate our network expansion and help us deliver on the promise of inclusive research."

 "I look forward to being a part of Alcanza as we help biopharmaceutical sponsors conduct clinical research that delivers the next generation of medicine," said Bob.  "I am impressed with the commitment of the leadership team and the investment from Martis Capital to drive sustainable growth in Alcanza's differentiated approach to clinical research. It's an exciting time for clinical development, as we continue to solve for persistent challenges in participant diversity and access to research across underrepresented communities."

Bob is a graduate of The Manderson Graduate School of Business at the University of Alabama and Florida State University.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 17 dedicated research units and 16 additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas.

Contact: pr@alcanzaclinical.com

SOURCE Alcanza Clinical Research

Also from this source

Alcanza and Greater Gift Partner to Honor Clinical Research Participation on Giving Tuesday

Alcanza and Greater Gift Partner to Honor Clinical Research Participation on Giving Tuesday

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Alcanza Clinical Research is excited to announce its affiliation with Greater Gift, a non-profit organization dedicated to...
Alcanza Expands Network Size and Patient Reach with Acquisition of Accel Research Sites

Alcanza Expands Network Size and Patient Reach with Acquisition of Accel Research Sites

Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, announces the acquisition of Accel Research Sites Network, a multi-specialty...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.