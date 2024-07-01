Alcanza Names Casey Orvin as Chief Commercial Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, announces the appointment of Casey Orvin as Chief Commercial Officer. As a recognized industry thought leader, Casey's experience spans operational and commercial leadership roles at multi-specialty investigator sites and a global site advocacy organization. At Alcanza, Casey will lead business development, feasibility, marketing, and public relations functions.

Most recently, Casey served as Chief Commercial Officer for CenExel. Previously, Casey was President of the Society for Clinical Research Sites, a global organization representing nearly 10,000 clinical research sites. There, he led numerous initiatives focused on future site sustainability, including diversity and industry partnerships. Casey began his career in 2001 and has successfully led the growth of many large site networks including Radiant Research, where he facilitated the acquisition of two competitive site organizations that formed the largest clinical research site network in the U.S. at the time.

"Casey's leadership capabilities and extensive industry relationships will enable Alcanza to achieve its growth-filled vision," said Carlos Orantes, Alcanza CEO. "As biopharmaceutical pipelines continue to prosper and sponsors seek more inclusive representation in clinical trials, Alcanza is actively transforming the site model to reach patient populations that better reflect the demographics of U.S. diversity. I am confident that Casey will bring the enthusiasm and integrity to advance Alcanza's mission for which he is known."

"It's an exciting time to be in clinical development," said Casey. "Sponsors and CROs are looking for a new kind of site partner who can bring innovative recruitment and engagement solutions to the table that educate different types of patient populations on the benefits of clinical research while supporting them throughout their clinical trial journey. That partner is Alcanza, and I am thrilled to be a part of its unique culture and growth story."

Casey is a graduate of The University of Central Arkansas, where he now serves as an advisory board member to its College of Business.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 24 dedicated research units and several additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States & Puerto Rico. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas. www.AlcanzaClinical.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Alcanza Clinical Research