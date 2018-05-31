Alcatel’s First Android Oreo (Go edition) Smartphone Adds Appeal to Ultra-Affordable Devices With Premium Features and Design

"With the introduction of the Alcatel 1X, we are building a new definition of what ultra-affordable smartphones can and should be," said Eric Anderson, General Manager for Alcatel North America. "Now anyone can enjoy a high-quality mobile experience for the same price as taking your family out to dinner and a movie."

ANDROID OREO (GO EDITION)

The Alcatel 1X comes with Android Oreo (Go edition), which is optimized to help ultra-affordable smartphones run Android faster, more efficiently and safer than ever.

Android Oreo (Go edition) is the ideal platform for customers who want to enjoy a powerful Android experience at an affordable price. The Alcatel 1X with Android Oreo (Go edition) features a rebuilt set of popular Google apps including Google Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go and more. It also comes with Facebook Lite and provides access to a full suite of Android apps and games on Google Play.

"Android's mission has always been to bring the power of computing to everyone, and part of that is ensuring a great experience across a broad range of devices," said Sagar Kamdar, Director of Product, Android. "Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically optimized to bring an easy, powerful software experience to devices with 1GB of RAM or less. We're excited to see Alcatel further that mission by launching the Alcatel 1X in the United States."

Android Oreo (Go edition) is designed to give you two times the available storage out of the box, freeing up space for you to do a lot more with 16GB built-in storage on the Alcatel 1X, in addition to a microSD slot for up to an additional 32GB of expandable memory.

GOOGLE ASSISTANT (GO EDITION)

Additionally, the Alcatel 1X comes with the Google Assistant Go, which helps you get things done and find answers on-the-go, using just your voice. Simply touch and hold the home button to get started, and you can ask the Google Assistant to send messages, make calls, play YouTube videos and music, set alarms and manage many other tasks and services. It's your own personal Google, always ready to help.

GREAT VIEWING EXPERIENCES

Leveraging parent company TCL's award-winning display technology, the 18:9 display on the Alcatel 1X lets customers enjoy a 5.3-inch screen in a smaller form factor and makes it easier to comfortably browse the Internet, connect with friends and loved ones via social media and catch up on the latest news.

BETTER SOCIAL SHARING

Alcatel makes it easy for customers to take pictures and seamlessly share them with friends and family. The Alcatel 1X comes with a suite of intuitive photo editing tools called Social Mode, which will allow you to take, edit and share photos in a fun and more efficient way. With Social Square, you can review recently captured photos in one half of the screen, while the camera viewfinder remains active in the other half. This enables customers to review pictures as quickly as they take them, while making it possible to take new pictures at the same time. Instant Collage lets you mash up your best shots into pre-set arrangements. Each section of the collage is taken one-by-one using the camera viewfinder and shifts to the next shape as you progress through the collage. Photo Booth brings back those nostalgic photo moments from the fair or friends' parties by taking four pictures in a row, one shot per second.

The Alcatel 1Xwith Android Oreo (Go edition) is unlocked to GSM networks and is available in the U.S. for $99.99 on Amazon next week, rolling out to Best Buy and Walmart.com in the coming weeks.

