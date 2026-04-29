Alcatraz East Crime Museum Highlighting Police Week, Holding K-9 Meet and Greet, and More

The Alcatraz East Crime Museum has a full lineup of activities and events for May 2026, starting with paying special recognition to the nation's law enforcement officers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Law enforcement officers work tirelessly around the nation all year long, but May 2026 will be a time of putting them in the spotlight. Alcatraz East Crime Museum is honoring them with special recognition during Police Week, May 10-16, 2026, by providing free admission for all law enforcement officers. There are additional exciting activities planned for the month, including a K-9 meet-and-greet, college days, and teacher appreciation.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum Alcatraz East Crime Museum - K9 Juno

"We have a lot going on during May, and we want to start by showing our support and appreciation for those who work in law enforcement around the country," said Rhiannon Smith, sales and marketing manager at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. "Their careers are tightly tied to our mission in helping to educate the public on crimes."

National Police Week is held annually in May, with the dates this year being May 10-16, 2026. During this week, Alcatraz East Crime Museum will pay special recognition to law enforcement officers and the work they do to help keep communities safe. They will also be honoring those who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy established National Police Week, with a mission of observing and recognizing the many people who work in the field helping to protect our communities. He also proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers' Memorial Day. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund maintains a memorial and museum and provides information dedicated to officer safety and wellness.

During Police Week, all those in law enforcement will be eligible to receive free admission. Law enforcement identification must be shown upon redeeming the offer. Up to four guests visiting with the person will receive admission for 50% off the regular rate.

In honor of National Police Week, Alcatraz East Crime Museum will be adding new items to their Crime Fighting Gallery, all related to K9 Aggie, a Tennessee police K-9 from Collierville, Tenn. K-9 Aggie was the sibling to one of Sevier County Sheriff's Department's first K-9 officers. Items to be added to the display include Aggie's collar and favorite tennis ball.

Adding to the celebration of Police Week, Alcatraz East is inviting guests to check out the K-9 meet and greet that will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 10 am to 2 pm. The meet-and-greet will feature K-9 Merry and K-9 Diesel, both from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's K-9 Division, along with K-9 Juno from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's K-9 Division. All three of the K-9 officers are highly trained and serve as accelerant detection canine officers. They will be visiting with guests to share more about the important work they do in the field. The event is free with general admission to the museum and will be held in the lobby.

"Whether visiting for college days, teacher appreciation, or just exploring something different, we are happy to have you stop in," Smith said. "There's so much to see that everyone leaves having learned something new."

Alcatraz East Crime Museum is inviting all college students to visit and get a discounted admission rate when they do so during May 2026. Throughout the month, college students who present a valid student ID will be able to get a ticket at the special rate of only $15 plus tax. The offer cannot be combined with other offers, and students must show valid college identification (digital student ID is accepted).

All teachers and education support staff are invited to take part in Alcatraz East Crime Museum's teacher appreciation celebration. During the month of May 2026, they are all eligible to receive a free admission voucher when they fill out the online registration form. Up to four guests visiting with them will get half off their admission fee. To redeem the offer, the online registration must be completed, and the voucher must be printed and presented with a valid school identification or a paystub.

The museum features over 100 exhibits and interactives, as well as four temporary exhibit spaces, showcasing many famous items, including Al Capone's rosary, Ted Bundy's dental molds, and Charles Manson's acoustic guitar. This top museum is open daily at 10 am. The last tickets are sold 60 minutes before closing. These interactive experiences are available for an additional fee for birthday parties, school groups, scouts, team building, or other special events. To get a discounted rate for groups of 15 or more, complete the online form and allow up to 72 hours for confirmation. For more information about tickets, discounts, temporary exhibits, and all the museum has to offer, visit the website: https://www.alcatrazeast.com.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has updated its board of crime experts, which includes Derwin Bradley, a retired master police officer; James R. Knight, a crime writer; Robin Maynard, a certified crime scene investigator in Florida; Derek Newport, a law enforcement veteran who worked for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 20 years; and Judge Belvin Perry, Jr., who presided over the notorious case against Casey Anthony, among others.

About Alcatraz East

Alcatraz East is the most arresting crime museum in the United States. Guests of all ages can embark on a unique journey through the history of American crime, crime-solving, and the justice system. Through interactive exhibits and original artifacts, Alcatraz East is an entertaining and educational experience for all ages - so much fun it's a crime! This family attraction is at The Island's entrance, 2757 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN. The last ticket is sold 60 minutes before closing. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alcatrazeast.com.

SOURCE Alcatraz East Crime Museum