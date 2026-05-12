Alcatraz Simplifies Biometric Enrollment and Device Management with Latest Product Update

New enhancements deliver smarter device management, improved accessibility and a more seamless enrollment experience

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcatraz, the leader in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced the rollout of several new platform innovations designed to enhance accessibility, streamline system management and deliver a more intuitive user experience. These new enhancements underscore Alcatraz's commitment to frictionless, privacy-first security for enterprises, critical infrastructure and regulated industries.

As part of Alcatraz's ongoing commitment to innovation, its latest product release introduces audible device feedback, automated firmware management and flexible consent controls, expanding administrative oversight while improving day-to-day usability.

"Our commitment to innovation is rooted in making security stronger while reducing friction at every touchpoint," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. "These enhancements reflect how we're continuously advancing the platform to simplify enrollment, automate operations and deliver a more seamless authentication experience without compromising privacy."

Key product updates include:

Rock X Audible Alerts - Real-time audio notifications are now available during important events such as successful authentication, tailgating detection or unauthorized entry attempts. These alerts improve situational awareness, enhance usability and provide meaningful accessibility benefits for individuals with disabilities.

- Real-time audio notifications are now available during important events such as successful authentication, tailgating detection or unauthorized entry attempts. These alerts improve situational awareness, enhance usability and provide meaningful accessibility benefits for individuals with disabilities. Automatic Rock Firmware Updates - Customers can now opt in to automatic firmware updates through the Admin Portal, allowing connected Rock X devices to receive the latest firmware. The new feature reduces administrative overhead and helps ensure that systems remain secure and up to date.

- Customers can now opt in to automatic firmware updates through the Admin Portal, allowing connected Rock X devices to receive the latest firmware. The new feature reduces administrative overhead and helps ensure that systems remain secure and up to date. ACS Consent-Based Enrollment - Building on Alcatraz's long-standing consent-first approach, customers can now apply Access Control System (ACS) based rules to manual enrollment. Organizations can configure their Admin Portal and devices to follow ACS parameters that determine whether an individual is eligible for enrollment. The enhancement strengthens compliance and reinforces administrative governance.

- Building on Alcatraz's long-standing consent-first approach, customers can now apply Access Control System (ACS) based rules to manual enrollment. Organizations can configure their Admin Portal and devices to follow ACS parameters that determine whether an individual is eligible for enrollment. The enhancement strengthens compliance and reinforces administrative governance. Multiple Enrollment Enhancements: New feature provides clearer visual guidance, enabling users to complete biometric enrollment faster and with greater confidence. The updates reduce friction and support Alcatraz's goal of delivering the industry's most seamless biometric enrollment experience.

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz is an AI-powered physical access control company headquartered in Cupertino, California. Its flagship product, the Rock™, replaces badge-based and legacy biometric security with fully anonymized facial authentication. Alcatraz customers include leading AI data centers, major U.S. airports, energy companies, Fortune 100 enterprises, NFL teams, and top universities. Total capital raised exceeds $100 million.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Alcatraz