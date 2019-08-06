Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: "ABDC") ("Alcentra" or the "Company"), announced today that it will report operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on August 7, 2019 and has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:30am EDT.

To listen to the call, please dial (844) 832-0218 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial (484) 756-4314. Please reference conference ID 8334206#. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investors.alcentracapital.com/events-presentations. Web participants are encouraged to access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until August 8, 2020.

About Alcentra Capital Corporation

Alcentra Capital Corporation (www.alcentracapital.com) provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies, which Alcentra Capital generally defines as U.S. based companies having between $15.0 million and $75.0 million of EBITDA. Alcentra Capital's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from its debt investments. Alcentra Capital seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Alcentra Capital, which is externally managed by Alcentra NY, LLC, is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. In addition, for tax purposes, Alcentra Capital has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

About Alcentra NY, LLC

Alcentra NY, a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, is a subsidiary of BNY Alcentra Group Holdings, Inc. ("Alcentra Group"), one of the world's leading sub-investment grade credit asset managers focusing on the U.S. and European markets. Alcentra Group has an investment track record that spans across 75 separate investment vehicles and accounts totaling approximately $39.7 billion as of June 30, 2019 (including accounts managed by Alcentra NY, Alcentra Ltd, and assets managed by Alcentra Group personnel for affiliates under dual officer arrangements).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to the Company's future performance or financial condition. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, are based on the Company's current plans, expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to be different than those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 12, 2019 and from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcentra undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein except as required by law.

