Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

, or per share Invested $29.6 million of capital into one new portfolio company, two add on investments, six broadly syndicated loans, and three rated CLO debt securities

of capital into one new portfolio company, two add on investments, six broadly syndicated loans, and three rated CLO debt securities Received proceeds from repayments, loan dispositions, and amortizations on investments of $47.6 million

Paid regular quarterly dividend for the first quarter of 2018 of $0.18 per share on April 4, 2018

per share for the second quarter of 2018, which is payable on to stockholders of record as of Net asset value of $157.2 million , or $11.22 per share

, or per share On May 4, 2018 , the Adviser agreed to a permanent 25 basis point reduction, effective as of May 1, 2018 , across all of the base management fee breakpoints under the Company's investment advisory agreement. The Adviser has also agreed to an additional temporary 25 basis point reduction, from May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019 , across all of these base management fee breakpoints.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, total investment income was $8.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million over the $9.2 million of total investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2017. This decrease was due to the continued yield compression in the markets, the previously announced conversion of debt to equity of Conisus, LLC and My Alarm Center, LLC as well as the loss of investment income from GST Autoleather, LLC, Southern Technical Institute, and Media Storm, LLC. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, interest and PIK income comprised $6.7 million and other non-recurring income was $1.5 million. Net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $3.8 million or $0.27 per share as compared to $4.6 million or $0.34 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, total expenses were $4.4 million. Interest and financing expenses for the quarter was $1.9 million, the base management fee was $1.2 million and there were no incentive fees earned. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, professional fees and other general and administrative expenses totaled $1.2 million of which $0.305 million was comprised of consulting fee expenses were incurred in connection with our exploration of measures to lower our cost of capital and other shareholder-related matters.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, we recorded a net realized loss on investments of $0.015 million. We also recorded a net change in unrealized depreciation from portfolio investments of $0.2 million. As a result, our net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $3.5 million after the provision for taxes.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of March 31, 2018, the fair value of our investment portfolio totaled $270.2 million and consisted of 37 investments including 28 companies, six broadly syndicated loans, and three rated debt securities in CLOs. The average portfolio investment size on a cost basis was $7.9 million and equity investments constituted 10.8% of the portfolio. We received proceeds from repayments, loan dispositions, and amortizations on investments of $47.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2018. This included the sale of Stancor, Inc. and IGT and the repayment of debt from Metal Powder Products and NextCare Holdings, Inc.

New and add-on investments totaling $29.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 included the following:

BayMark Health Services - $7.0 million in L+8.25% 2 nd lien secured debt

in L+8.25% 2 lien secured debt Healthcare Associates of Texas (HCAT) - $2.9 million of the delayed draw commitment

(HCAT) - of the delayed draw commitment Cirrus Medical Staffing - $1.4 million of the delayed draw commitment

of the delayed draw commitment FeeCo - $1.8 million in L+8.5% 2 nd lien secured debt

in L+8.5% 2 lien secured debt West Corporation - $2.0 million in L+3.5% 1 st lien secured debt

in L+3.5% 1 lien secured debt Weight Watchers International - $2.0 million in L+4.75% 1 st lien secured debt

in L+4.75% 1 lien secured debt Lumileds - $2.0 million in L+3.5% 1 st lien secured debt

in L+3.5% 1 lien secured debt Asurion - $3.1 million in L+6.0% 2 nd lien secured debt

in L+6.0% 2 lien secured debt Red Ventures LLC - $2.0 million in L+4.0% 1 st lien secured debt

in L+4.0% 1 lien secured debt BlueMountain CLO 2016-3 Ltd. - Invested $2.0 million with a yield of L+6.85%

with a yield of L+6.85% Goldentree Loan Management US Clo 2 Ltd. - Invested $1.9 million with a yield of L+4.7%

with a yield of L+4.7% OZLM Funding IV Ltd. - Invested $1.4 million with a yield of L+6.3%

As of March 31, 2018, Alcentra had four debt investments, Show Media, Inc., Southern Technical Institute, Inc., Media Storm, LLC, and Black Diamond Rentals on non-accrual status.

A risk rating of the portfolio companies is available in our website presentation (https://investors.alcentracapital.com/events-presentations) and in the MD&A section of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 filed with the SEC.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2018, Alcentra had $13.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $55.4 million of borrowings outstanding on its $135 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $55.0 million outstanding of Alcentra Capital InterNotes; resulting in a leverage ratio of 0.7x.

Subsequent Events

On April 2, 2018 , Cirrus Medical Staffing paid down $290,909 of their deferred draw facility.

, Cirrus Medical Staffing paid down of their revolver. On May 1, 2018 , T. Ulrich Brechbuhl stepped down as a member of the Company's Board of Directors in order to accept his appointment as Counselor to the Office of the Secretary of State. Subsequently the Board of Directors decreased the size of the board from six to five members.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 9:30 am ET on May 8, 2018. To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 832-0218 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (484) 756-4314. Please reference conference ID 8399369#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investors.alcentracapital.com/events-presentations. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until May 8, 2019.

ABOUT ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION

Alcentra Capital Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies and middle-market companies, which the Company generally defines as U.S. based companies having revenues between $10.0 million and $250.0 million. Alcentra's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from our debt investments and capital appreciation from our equity related investments. Alcentra seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Alcentra is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. In addition, for tax purposes, Alcentra has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company, under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, and its industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Actual developments and results are likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Alcentra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and Alcentra undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities



As of

March 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31,

2017 Assets Portfolio investments, at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (cost of $249,671,529 and

$265,675,598, respectively)

$ 235,987,908

$ 252,325,403 Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (cost of $50,590,919 and

$51,734,635, respectively)



18,721,815



19,972,905 Controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (cost $15,806,300 and $15,806,301,

respectively)



15,477,140



15,256,237 Cash



13,421,745



13,882,956 Dividends and interest receivable



1,634,770



1,942,300 Receivable for investments sold



644,733



669,733 Deferred financing costs



410,260



514,241 Deferred tax asset



4,932,473



4,934,962 Income tax asset



669,331



748,408 Prepaid expenses and other assets



45,517



79,005 Total Assets

$ 291,945,692

$ 310,326,150

Liabilities Credit facility payable

$ 55,403,273

$ 89,703,273 Notes payable (net of deferred note offering costs of $1,125,471 and $1,252,165,

respectively)



53,874,529



53,747,835 Payable for investments purchased



16,621,902



— Other accrued expenses and liabilities



917,732



447,589 Directors' fees payable



72,250



68,917 Professional fees payable



551,938



548,455 Interest and credit facility expense payable



1,527,558



1,248,791 Management fee payable



1,234,863



1,265,172 Income-based incentive fees payable



1,294,985



1,294,985 Distributions payable



2,560,130



3,561,305 Unearned structuring fee revenue



660,983



725,653 Consulting Fees payable



43,149



— Total Liabilities

$ 134,763,292

$ 152,611,975

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)

Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,010,374

and 14,222,945 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)



14,010



14,223 Additional paid-in capital



205,060,309



206,570,701 Accumulated net realized loss



(11,450,970)



(11,436,155) Undistributed net investment income



5,665,152



4,449,122 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of benefit/(provision) for

deferred taxes of $3,775,784 and $3,778,273 as of March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017, respectively



(42,106,101)



(41,883,716) Total Net Assets



157,182,400



157,714,175 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 291,945,692

$ 310,326,150

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 11.22

$ 11.09













Alcentra Capital Corporation and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the three months

ended March 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

For the three months

ended March 31, 2017

(Unaudited) Investment Income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest income from portfolio investments

$ 5,742,386

$ 7,004,677 Paid-in-kind interest income from portfolio investments



199,650



348,192 Other income from portfolio investments



1,507,304



609,965 Dividend income from portfolio investments



30,756



27,520 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Interest income from portfolio investments



77,453



251,778 Paid in-kind income from portfolio investments



123,126



387,036 Other income from portfolio investments



—



— From controlled, affiliated investments: Interest income from portfolio investments



500,890



405,835 Paid in-kind income from portfolio investments



—



166,445 Other income from portfolio investments



—



— Total investment income



8,181,565



9,201,448

Expenses: Management fees



1,234,863



1,249,569 Income-based incentive fees



—



653,911 Professional fees



354,070



266,339 Valuation services



63,971



101,396 Interest and credit facility expense



1,694,887



1,526,907 Amortization of deferred financing costs



103,981



285,563 Directors' fees



96,202



68,136 Insurance expense



55,988



64,481 Amortization of deferred note offering costs



126,694



98,410 Consulting Fees



305,038



— Other expenses



369,711



294,120 Total expenses



4,405,405



4,608,832 Net investment income

$ 3,776,160

$ 4,592,616

Realized Gain (Loss) and Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) From Portfolio Investments Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(14,815)



(1,049,239) Non-controlled, affiliated investments



—



— Controlled, affiliated investments



—



— Net realized gain (loss) from portfolio investments



(14,815)



(1,049,239) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(333,426)



(1,116,201) Non-controlled, affiliated investments



(107,374)



(818,281) Controlled, affiliated investments



220,904



146,999 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) from

portfolio investments



(219,896)



(1,787,483) Benefit/(Provision) for taxes on unrealized gain (loss) on

investments



(2,489)



(724,816) Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation) from portfolio investments



(237,200)



(3,561,538) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 3,538,960

$ 1,031,078

Basic and diluted: Net investment income per share

$ 0.27

$ 0.34 Earnings per share

$ 0.25

$ 0.08 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding



14,198,651



13,438,800 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.180

$ 0.370



