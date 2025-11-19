ALCHEMĒ Welcomes New Provider Kat Izzo, FNP-C, to La Jolla Location

Regenerative Aesthetic Expert and Bachelor Franchise Star Joins San Diego's Premier Wellness Destination

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALCHEMĒ, San Diego's premier destination for integrative aesthetics and longevity-based wellness, is thrilled to welcome Kat Izzo, FNP-C, as the newest provider at its La Jolla location.

Known for her appearances throughout ABC's Bachelor franchise, including The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Kat brings a dynamic presence and clinical expertise to the ALCHEMĒ team. Her background includes more than a decade of surgical and dermatological experience, as well as advanced certification in cosmetic injectables, microneedling, laser resurfacing, regenerative treatments, and PRF. Kat's client-centric approach is informed by both clinical rigor and a passion for building confidence through thoughtful, personalized care.

"Kat brings next-level skill and a grounded, modern approach to aesthetics," said Tracy Younger, founder of ALCHEMĒ. "She embodies the spirit of ALCHEMĒ, rebellious yet refined, and we're thrilled to have her guiding clients on their personalized journey to vibrant living."

With a unique background that blends advanced clinical training, cutting-edge injectables, and a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, Kat elevates ALCHEMĒ's signature focus on aesthetic innovation and personal care. Her clinical focus includes facial balancing, skin texture and tightening, regenerative therapies, and aesthetic protocols designed to help clients glow from the inside out.

Kat is now accepting patients at the ALCHEMĒ La Jolla studio, located at 909 Prospect Street, Suite 100C.

The La Jolla location offers the full spectrum of ALCHEMĒ's science-backed services, including IV therapy, hormone optimization, regenerative skincare, and functional medicine, each tailored to support long-term wellness and confidence.

With locations in Del Mar and La Jolla, ALCHEMĒ has become a destination for those seeking luxury wellness with depth, purpose, and results.

About ALCHEMĒ

Located in San Diego, with studios in Del Mar and La Jolla, ALCHEMĒ Health is a premier medical wellness spa that fuses functional and aesthetic medicine to restore internal and external health. Through Inner ALCHEMĒ, the team of expert physicians focuses on uncovering the root causes of health concerns, offering comprehensive treatment plans that integrate advanced lab testing, genetic analysis, and personalized naturopathic care. Outer ALCHEMĒ provides cutting-edge non-surgical beauty solutions, including IPL, skin resurfacing, neurotoxins, fillers, and laser treatments—all designed to enhance natural beauty with the latest innovations in skincare and anti-aging.

