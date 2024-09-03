Alchemi Data Management Debuts ShieldCRS Platform for Holistic Insider Threat Protection

ShieldCRS uniquely provides threat identification and isolation as well as remediation of any damage all within a single platform

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemi Data Management Inc., a leading provider of holistic insider threat protection, today announced that general availability of its new ShieldCRS platform begins October 1, 2024. ShieldCRS is set to offer the industry's most robust protection against ever-increasing insider-initiated threats such as ransomware, IP theft and other digital sabotage.

ShieldCRS stands out in a crowded cybersecurity sector due to its ability to bring together compliance, data resilience and overall security in one platform that provides peace of mind like no other solution available today. Through its unique location within the network, ShieldCRS is agentless with no client software and unobtrusively arms enterprises with the threat identification, isolation capabilities, and remediation steps needed to protect against soaring attacks.

"Alchemi's new ShieldCRS platform provides organizations with a truly holistic insider threat protection solution that ensures your data is not only secure, but always available and compliant," said Rob Sims, founder and CTO at Alchemi Data Management. "By dynamically monitoring data access, ShieldCRS places organizations in control of their own assets. Our AI-based behavior analysis provides the eyes and ears needed for security operations teams to instantly isolate and remediate threats within moments. That's a powerful capability and tremendous value for those looking to fend off today's ever-growing threats to data security and operational resilience."

For more information on ShieldCRS, visit www.shieldcrs.com.

About Alchemi Data Management

Alchemi Data Management Inc. provides holistic insider threat protection through its powerful ShieldCRS platform that identifies, isolates and remediates threats such as ransomware, IP theft and other digital sabotage. With attacks on a continual upswing and the related costs soaring, ShieldCRS was purpose-built to go after all forms of insider threats, harnessing its unique location within the network to go beyond security by also providing the data resilience and intelligence needed to achieve regulatory compliance. Founded in 2020, Alchemi Data Management is headquartered in Friday Harbor, Washington. Visit www.alchemi-data.com.

