Alchemie Presents Endeavour: Waterless Smart Dyeing Technology at an Exclusive Invitation Only Event - ITMA 2019 (Barcelona, Spain)

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemie is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an exclusive invitation-only event at ITMA 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, where the company will be presenting the latest data from its breakthrough Endeavour Waterless Smart Dyeing process to brands and Tier 1 textile industry suppliers.

Alchemie Technology

At the event, Alchemie will be demonstrating the technology and reporting key process data demonstrating exceptional wash fastness, excellent dry rub test results and colour consistency (ΔE) of less than 0.5 from polyesters dyed using the Endeavour process. Alchemie will also provide a detailed end-to-end process analysis to illustrate the 50 percent cost savings that can be delivered by switching from dyebath to the Endeavour process technology.

Key features of the Endeavour process include:

More profitable production: The process will reduce wastewater by >95 percent and energy by over 80 percent, delivering a >50 percent reduction in cost.



The process will reduce wastewater by >95 percent and energy by over 80 percent, delivering a >50 percent reduction in cost. Elimination of wastewater: The waterless process demonstrates a remarkable sustainability advantage by eliminating post dyeing washing steps.



The waterless process demonstrates a remarkable sustainability advantage by eliminating post dyeing washing steps. Exceptional quality: The technology delivers exceptional results with high colour consistency and colour fastness.



The technology delivers exceptional results with high colour consistency and colour fastness. High throughput: With throughputs of >2,000 square meters per hour, a single line replaces at least five dyebaths.



With throughputs of >2,000 square meters per hour, a single line replaces at least five dyebaths. Dye-on demand: The system can deliver any colour shade required and enables on-demand digital colour changeovers in any run length from a few metres to several kilometres.

