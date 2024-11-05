Alchemi's ShieldCRS Insider Threat Protection Platform Honored with Industry Accolades for Startup Achievement

2024 Globee Awards underscore uniqueness of Alchemi's ShieldCRS protection capabilities that serve as a game changer for data security efforts previously dependent on piecemeal approaches

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemi Data Management Inc. , a leading provider of holistic insider threat protection, today announced it was honored in this year's Globee Awards for Leadership as well as the Globee Awards for Business (International).

Alchemi's agentless ShieldCRS insider threat protection platform was recently recognized with the programs' bronze and silver Startup Achievement of the Year Awards for its uniquely powerful combination of threat detection, isolation and file remediation – all within one solution.

The 2024 Globee Awards highlight individuals and organizations that demonstrate extraordinary leadership, innovative thinking, and impactful contributions to their fields. Alchemi and its ShieldCRS platform were selected from entries from around the world, showcasing the best in business, leadership and innovation.

ShieldCRS safeguards against ransomware, IP theft and other digital sabotage while also ensuring data resilience for regulatory compliance. By arming already overtasked IT and cybersecurity teams with a purpose-built agentless platform that ensures the safety of data and the immediate restoration of files, ShieldCRS allows users to quickly restore their environment to a fully functional state after an incident, minimizing downtime and ensuring business continuity.

The foundational capabilities within the ShieldCRS platform include:

Detection – Using a powerful combination of behavior analytics and artificial intelligence to help distinguish between normal behavior and malicious activity

"On behalf of our entire Alchemi Data Management team, we're honored to be recognized as a startup with an unrelenting commitment to insider threat protection innovation," said Rob Sims, founder and CTO at Alchemi Data Management. "Through the ShieldCRS platform, we offer organizations not only unparalleled resilience, but also a clear path toward added efficiency for their data and employees when they're facing some of the most potentially dangerous digital threats a company can encounter."

For more information on the ShieldCRS platform, visit www.shieldcrs.com .

For more information on the Globee Awards for Leadership, visit www.globeeawards.com/leadership/winners .

For more information on the Globee Awards for Business (International), visit https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners .

About Alchemi Data Management

Alchemi Data Management Inc. provides holistic insider threat protection through its powerful ShieldCRS platform that identifies, isolates and remediates threats such as ransomware, IP theft and other digital sabotage. With attacks on a continual upswing and the related costs soaring, ShieldCRS was purpose-built to go after all forms of insider threats, harnessing its unique location within the network to go beyond security by also providing the data resilience and intelligence needed to achieve regulatory compliance. Founded in 2020, Alchemi Data Management is headquartered in Friday Harbor, Washington. Visit www.alchemi-data.com and www.shieldCRS.com .

