Alchemist Announces Name Change to Lithos Energy Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alchemist Mining Incorporated (the "Company" or "Alchemist") (CSE: AMS) is pleased to announce a name change from "Alchemist Mining Incorporated" to "Lithos Energy Ltd." (the "Name Change"), to be effective on August 15, 2023. Trading of the Company's common shares is expected to resume under the new name and under the ticker symbol "LITS" on the Canadian Securities Exchange as of market open on August 15, 2023. In connection with the Name Change, the Company's new CUSIP will be 536876105 and the new ISIN will be CA5368761055. There is no consolidation of shares associated with the Name Change.

Please visit our new website www.lithostechnology.com for more information.

