Alchemist Announces Name Change to LiTHOS Energy trading under the ticker symbol LITS

Lithos Energy Ltd.

15 Aug, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alchemist Mining Incorporated (the "Company" or "LiTHOS") (CSE: LITS) is pleased to announce a name change from "Alchemist Mining Incorporated" to "Lithos Energy Ltd." (the "Name Change) effective today. Trading of the Company's common shares shall be under the new name and under the ticker symbol "LITS" on the Canadian Securities Exchange as of market open on August 15, 2023. In connection with the Name Change, the Company's new CUSIP will be 536876105 and the new ISIN will be CA5368761055. There is no consolidation of shares associated with the Name Change. Co-incident with the name change LiTHOS is also pleased to announce an updated website available at www.lithostechnology.com

EnerCom Denver® PRESENTATION

Scott Taylor, CEO of LiTHOS will present at The Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session at EnerCom Denver® on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:50 at the Westin Denver Downtown. This session features companies focused on energy-related technology, alternative energy and traditional oil and gas technology start-up ventures. 

EnerCom Denver® is the largest independent energy conference. The go-to conference for the energy industry, EnerCom Denver® regularly hosts over 1,500 worldwide attendees, including institutional and retail investors, high net-worth individuals, family offices, venture capital private equity funds, sell-side analysts, and investment bankers. Energy industry professionals gather in Denver each year for the unique opportunity to meet and discuss future industry plans, growth opportunities, and economic trends impacting oil and natural gas exploration and production.

About LiTHOS

LiTHOS mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. Our wholly owned subsidiary Aqueous Resources is a US Department of Energy FAST TRACK grant Winner and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant winner. AcQUA™ is our patent-pending electro-pressure membrane process and method for recovery and concentration of lithium chloride from aqueous sources. This process spans the pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE concentration of lithium chloride. We have a fully commissioned brine processing facility in Denver, Colorado. LiTHOS is currently focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile.

Scott Taylor - CEO

