Alchemista Brings Country's Only Premium Food & Beverage Corporate Catering Solution To Offices Across New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemista, the premium hospitality-focused corporate catering company, today announces the launch of its full suite of corporate food and beverage solutions in the New York City market. Started in Boston in 2012, Alchemista expanded to Washington, D.C. in 2015, and now counts New York City as its third market, reflecting the company's rapid growth as companies flock to their high-touch -- not high-tech -- approach to corporate catering.

The country's only premium, full-service hospitality partner for all of a company's corporate food & beverage needs in an industry estimated at $200B annually, Alchemista was created to enable employers to remain competitive in the search and retention of top talent by providing unique food and curated brand experiences that enrich workplace culture and allow them to compete with the "Google-esque" perks of big tech companies. Ironically, it is Alchemista's reliance on quality food, creative events, customizable offerings, and high-touch hospitality – not on the technology play relied on by its competitors – that have differentiated them from the pack.

From the beginning, Alchemista differentiated itself from its competitors by elevating traditional office catering to memorable, customized corporate occasions. The combination of hospitality-minded service defined by client attendants who remain for the duration of the meal to provide set up and clean up, stylish presentation, dedicated account managers, post-meal food donations to charity, and flat-rate pricing have continued to set Alchemista apart.

"Corporate clients who are investing tens of thousands of dollars on generous F&B programs to solve the problem of employee recruitment and retention in today's competitive workforce are not buying "technology," said Christine Marcus, CEO. "We are unique in our industry in our understanding of the human element of the problem they are looking to solve for. Our clients appreciate the level of attention to detail, innovative and comprehensive F&B offerings, and "best in class" service that our team of hospitality – not technology – professionals deliver each and every day to help them get the absolute most out of their employee benefit investment."

In addition to their focus on hospitality-driven experiences, other completely unique offerings from Alchemista include:

Alchemista boasts exclusive relationships with many of the country's top restaurants that do not typically offer corporate catering. In NYC, Alchemista's restaurant partners include: Arrogant Swine, Beija Flor, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, Blue Ribbon Bakery, Maiella, Pinks, Sophie's Cuban, Stone Bridge and Sweet Chick.

and Sweet Chick. Alchemista is the only company that offers food from its dedicated Alchemista Commissary prepared by its own chef. Located in an 8,000 sq ft state-of-the-art kitchen in Astoria , it can produce completely custom menus to meet clients' specific needs, from allergen-friendly, farm-to-table, keto, vegan, and more for up to 3,000 meals each day.

, it can produce completely custom menus to meet clients' specific needs, from allergen-friendly, farm-to-table, keto, vegan, and more for up to 3,000 meals each day. Alchemista is the only corporate catering company that uses reusable plates and silverware for all 40,000 meals it currently serves each month. Alchemista's on-site attendants bring the dirty dishes back for cleaning every night, saving an estimated 109,000 tons of waste annually.

Alchemista donates all leftover food from its corporate catering clients in NYC via Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, serving as the go-between on behalf of their clients, who benefit from the donations to the non-profit organization.

Alchemista NYC is led by General Manager Brandt Collins, a NYC hospitality veteran. In his most recent role as Executive F&B Manager at the Yale Club of New York City, Brandt was the Department Head for a $36M/year F&B operation for the largest private club in America. Prior, he served in Director of Operations roles for a number of restaurant groups, including Cobble Stone Restaurant Group, Reichenbach Restaurant Group, and Fonda Restaurant Group.

"We have been thrilled with the reception we've received from some of NYC's top eateries during our ramp-up period," said Brandt Collins, GM NYC. "As the hospitality industry continues to become increasingly challenging, restaurants are seeking alternative sources of revenue -- but those of a certain caliber were unwilling to work with corporate catering companies because of the lack of quality in presentation, service and hospitality. With Alchemista, restaurant owners are lining up to sign on because they finally have an option that mirrors their brand in the heavily-coveted corporate catering space."

Alchemista is a full-service, high-touch hospitality partner for all of a businesses' corporate food & beverage needs, including: Recurring (daily, weekly, or monthly) Meal Service, One-time meal service, Culture-building Experiences, complete On-site Beverage & Office Snacking solutions, and Branded Treats.

High-touch and hospitality-minded, Alchemista caters to employers seeking to create their own unique workplace culture to help amplify their core values, maximize performance and profitability, and maintain a high level of employee satisfaction through unforgettable culinary and cultural experiences at every touchpoint. To learn more, please visit www.alchemista.com.

