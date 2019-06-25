Alchemista Continues To Shake Up Corporate Catering Status Quo

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston & Washington, D.C.-based Alchemista today announces the launch of The Alchemista Commissary, a continuation of the company's goal to disrupt the world of corporate catering through innovation.

The only full-service, high-touch hospitality partner for all of a company's corporate food & beverage needs, Alchemista was founded by MIT Sloan grad Christine Marcus in 2012 as a way to allow employers to remain competitive in the search and retention of top talent by providing unique food and curated brand experiences that enrich workplace culture. A recurring model where clients commit to daily, weekly or monthly meals, Alchemista serves over 35,000 meals/month with an average order size of 120 people, allowing companies to compete with the "Google-esque" perks doled out by competitors for the same talent. In addition, Alchemista provides complete snack program solutions, branded treats and culture-instilling corporate special events around food & drink. A sampling of long-time clients includes Ipsen, Draft Kings, GoDaddy and Black Duck Software.

From the beginning, Alchemista revolutionized the world of complicated meal delivery by offering flat-rate pricing, client attendants, hospitality-minded service, meal variety, and food service attractively presented with Alchemista's signature style.

Up until now, Alchemista has sourced their meals from a combination of well-known restaurants to small pizza joints. With the addition of the Alchemista Commissary, they now are able to add their own chef-created meals to their menu assortment, allowing for increased customization and control over the quality of the food served to their clients.

"Ordering food for an office has always been a challenge – from quantity to reliability, budgeting to presentation. With Alchemista, we solved those pain points for larger companies mainly in tech, pharma, and healthcare who, through our service, can order hassle-free, out-of-the-box weekly lunches for their staff at the cost of approximately $750/person/year," said Christine Marcus, Founder & CEO, Alchemista. "Our one limitation has been our ability to find restaurant solutions to satisfy all of our customer requests; no longer! Our ability to now offer our clients increased customization and inspired farm-to-table cuisine only further enhances the value of the benefit our clients are able to offer to their staff."

Located in Malden, MA, the 6,000 square foot commissary space is a professional commercial kitchen, led by Alchemista Corporate Chef Nevin Taylor. A recent addition to the Alchemista team, Nevin joined the company as part of CEO Christine Marcus' vision to offer clients a true one-stop-shop for all of their corporate food & beverage needs.

Nevin's strengths lie in custom large catering operations, creative ever-changing menus, and a passion for sourcing local and sustainable ingredients. Restaurant experience includes Tres Gatos, ASTA and Dellas, and he is the host and producer of Cooking Up a Podcast to explore and connect with chefs, farmers and f&b producers throughout New England.

Alchemista is a full-service, high-touch hospitality partner for all of a businesses' corporate food & beverage needs, including: Daily, weekly, or monthly meal service, One-time meal service, Culture-building experiences, Complete on-site beverage & office snacking solutions, and Branded treats.

High-touch and hospitality-minded, Alchemista caters to employers seeking to create their own unique workplace culture to help amplify their core values, maximize performance and profitability, and maintain a high level of employee satisfaction through unforgettable culinary and cultural experiences at every touchpoint. To learn more, please visit www.alchemista.com

