Alchemista Launches "En Route" Offering

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemista, the country's only premium hospitality-focused corporate foodservice company, today announced the launch of En Route: artisanal ready-to-eat offerings available to clients in NYC, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Founded in 2012 to enable employers to compete with the "Google-esque" perks of big tech companies, Alchemista first made a name for itself with its high-touch approach to hospitality, attracting exclusive restaurant partners who did not typically offer corporate catering. With En Route, Alchemista is now the only corporate foodservice provider offering premium "made today, gone today" food and beverages at scale.

Made fresh daily in Alchemista's one-of-a-kind commissaries, Alchemista's En Route offerings are designed to appeal to modern office workers, who are no longer satisfied by predictable, repetitive cafeteria food and the preservative-packed snacks available in breakrooms.

From hot and cold breakfast to handmade salads, grain bowls and sandwiches, Alchemista's talented culinary team is able to deliver mindful meals for busy people, no food perk program or break room necessary. A selection of En Route offerings currently available includes:

Carne Asada Fajita Salad

Pineapple and Toasted Coconut Chia Pudding

Key Lime Yogurt Parfait with Graham Cracker Crumbs

Fall Harvest Barley Cup with Apples, Butternut Squash and Sage

Autumn Beet Salad with Golden Tomatoes, Red Onions , Feta, Mint and Arugula

Vegetable Ciabatta Sandwich with Eggplant, Parmesan and Roasted Red Peppers

Roast Beef with Gorgonzola on a Croissant

Ironically, it is Alchemista's focus on providing fresh, unique food and memorable culture-building experiences – not the technology other food startups rely on – that continues to differentiate its service from others in the corporate foodservice space. Alchemista's culinary team keeps En Route's menu fresh and seasonal by preparing everything at Alchemista's commissaries, sometimes referred to as "ghost kitchens", and is exclusive to Alchemista clients.

With the addition of En Route to the company's full suite of services, Alchemista is now able improve any company's food and beverage options, no matter the size of the company or the dietary preferences of employees.

"For years, companies have been providing food to their employees as a way to reward and retain, as well as to maintain efficiency in the workday by giving them the opportunity to break bread with colleagues but not having to venture offsite to find nourishment." said Christine Marcus, CEO of Alchemista. "But when one meal is offered at one time each day, we find that employees are wasting time waiting in line or not eating all together because they aren't hungry during the available window; with our healthful En Route offerings, we are able to not only increase worker efficiency but also employee happiness, as they can now actually spend time breaking bread with their colleagues at their desired time of day."

En Route joins a slew of other unique offerings from Alchemista, including:

Knowledgeable and hospitable client attendants who remain for the duration of the meal to provide set up, clean up, and are properly educated to provide information about the food being served.

Exclusive relationships with many of the country's top restaurants that do not typically offer corporate catering.

Food and drink prepared fresh daily by Alchemista's chefs at the company's one-of-a-kind commissaries.

Reusable plates and silverware for all catered meals, a first in the industry. Alchemista's on-site attendants bring the used dishes back for cleaning every night, saving an estimated 109,000 tons of waste annually.

Partnerships with charities such as Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, enabling Alchemista to donate leftover food from its corporate catering clients to people in need.

About Alchemista

Alchemista is a full-service, high-touch hospitality partner for all of a businesses' corporate food & beverage needs, including: Recurring (daily, weekly, or monthly) Meal Service, One-time meal service, Culture-building Experiences, complete On-site Beverage & Office Snacking solutions, and Branded Edibles.

High-touch and hospitality-minded, Alchemista caters to employers seeking to create their own unique workplace culture to help amplify their core values, maximize performance and profitability, and maintain a high level of employee satisfaction through unforgettable culinary and cultural experiences at every touchpoint. To learn more, please visit www.alchemista.com.

