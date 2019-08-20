Alchemista Transforms Corporate Catering With Introduction Of Reusable Tableware

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemista today announces the introduction of reusable dishware, serveware, utensils and serving utensils for all of its corporate catering clients throughout Boston and Washington, D.C. The corporate catering company is the first and only in the U.S. to launch such an environmentally-friendly initiative, making it a pioneer in sustainability efforts within the category. The move will reduce an estimated 109,920 tons of waste over the course of one year.

"As more and more companies prioritize sustainability, we knew early on that an eco-friendly approach was critical for our clients, and ourselves," said Christine Marcus, CEO of Alchemista. "The corporate catering industry has historically driven a tremendous amount of waste in the form of paper plates, as well as plastic forks, spoons and knives, but we can put a stop to that starting today. We're proud to pave the way for environmentally responsible corporate food & beverage experiences -- and redefining the entire category as we do so."

The country's only full-service, high-touch, hospitality-driven partner for all of a company's corporate food & beverage needs, Alchemista was created to enable employers to remain competitive in the search and retention of top talent by providing unique food and curated brand experiences that enrich workplace culture and allow them to compete with the "Google-esque" perks of big tech companies. Ironically, it is Alchemista's reliance on quality food, creative events, customizable offerings, and high-touch hospitality grounded in human interaction – rather than the technological aspects relied on by its competitors – that have differentiated the company from the pack.

From the beginning, Alchemista differentiated itself from its competitors by elevating traditional office catering to memorable, customized corporate occasions. The combination of hospitality-driven service defined by client attendants who remain onsite for the duration of the meal to provide set up and clean up, stylish presentation, dedicated account managers, post-meal food donations to charity, flat-rate pricing, and custom meals out of its own commissary kitchen have continued to set Alchemista apart.

Early on, Alchemista introduced sustainable service wear, including organic palm leaf plates sourced from fallen leaves, sans deforestation or chemical processes, which were entirely biodegradeable within 45 days. With reusables, the 40,000 meals Alchemista today serves monthly to its clients will reduce its environmental footprint – as well as those of its clients – even more.

Alchemista is the only American corporate catering company with its own chef and proprietary commissary that allows for the production of custom meals for its clients. These differentiators, combined with its unique model of onsite attendants who set up, serve and clean up after every catering occasion, enables Alchemista to return used tableware to its commissary for cleaning after every meal, eliminating the need for the mass amounts of disposable serving ware that the rest of the industry is dependent upon. Already launched in Boston and Washington D.C., Alchemista plans to roll out its reusables program in the New York City market within weeks of its official launch in September.

About Alchemista

Alchemista is a full-service, high-touch hospitality-driven partner for all of a businesses' corporate food & beverage needs, including: Recurring (daily, weekly, or monthly) Meal Service, One-time meal service, Culture-building Experiences, complete On-site Beverage & Office Snacking solutions, and Branded Treats.

Alchemista caters to employers seeking to create their own unique workplace culture to help amplify their core values, maximize performance and profitability, and maintain a high level of employee satisfaction through unforgettable culinary and cultural experiences at every touchpoint. To learn more, please visit www.alchemista.com.

SOURCE Alchemista

