ALCHEMY 43, RAPIDLY EXPANDING AESTHETICS BRAND, NOW OFFERING GLP-1 INJECTIONS FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

News provided by

Alchemy 43

28 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALCHEMY 43 - a rapidly expanding aesthetics & wellness brand offering specialized, innovative, and technology-driven services - will now be offering GLP-1 injections for weight management.

Alchemy 43, a leader in aesthetic microtreatments, has added specialized weight management services in a premium setting with consistent medical monitoring. Each week, clients check in at any Alchemy 43 location for their injection. During these quick visits, they go over results with a licensed medical provider. Dosing is evaluated and adjusted based on this weekly feedback, yielding optimal results and minimal side effects.

GLP-1's are medications that mimic a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1. When blood sugar rises in response to eating, GLP-1's prompt insulin production to suppress your appetite and help you feel full faster and for longer. Benefits include: reported weight loss of 1-3 lbs per week (varies). Additional potential health benefits include blood sugar regulation, lowered risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, as well as some improvements in cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

"We are thrilled to be offering this new wellness service at our clinics, and are honored to be helping so many people meet their aesthetic goals in an effective and safe way," says Nicci Levy, Founder of ALCHEMY 43. "As a user myself, I've been incredibly happy with my results. We are committed to enhancing confidence and empowering people to live their happiest and healthiest lives. We've added this service in direct response to client requests. As a brand, we believe wholeheartedly in listening closely to our members and clients and will continue to do so as we innovate."

ALCHEMY 43 is a medical aesthetics brand specializing in cosmetic injectables branded as microtreatments - subtle facial enhancements including Botox, filler, microneedling, PRP, Clear + Brilliant laser, peels & more. By enhancing what you already have, ALCHEMY 43's team of licensed medical providers work with you to personalize a custom treatment plan to have you looking and feeling your best. 

ALCHEMY 43 currently has 10 locations: California (West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Santa Monica + Newport Beach), New York City (Flatiron + Upper East Side), and Texas (Plano, 2 in Dallas + 2 in Houston) - with several locations around the US to follow.

The GLP-1s are $75 for the initial visit + $99 for your first injection, with subsequent visits starting at $99, and are available at all 10 Alchemy 43 clinics.

For more information on ALCHEMY 43, visit: alchemy43.com and follow along on Instagram: @alchemy43.

SOURCE Alchemy 43

Also from this source

ALCHEMY 43, AESTHETICS BRAND SPECIALIZING IN MICROTREATMENTS, ANNOUNCES EXPANSION WITH NEW HOUSTON, TEXAS LOCATION

ALCHEMY 43, a rapidly expanding aesthetics brand offering specialized, innovative, and technology-driven services, has just opened their 10th clinic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.