Alchemy and HackIndia Partner to Provide Web3 Infrastructure for Indian Universities

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HackIndia , India's largest Web3 hackathon is partnering with leading Web3 development platform Alchemy to bring the world's best Web3 infrastructure to universities across India to provide India's next generation of developers cutting-edge Web3 tools and mentorship.

India, set to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, presents vast technological growth potential, driven by:

A young, eager workforce in the world's largest population.

The largest pool of IT talent globally, contributing 65% of outsourced jobs and $586 billion in 2023 revenue.

in 2023 revenue. A global leader of skilled developer graduates.

Rising demand for specialized Web3 training as formal programs evolve.

Alchemy-HackIndia Partnership

Alchemy recognizes the need to bridge this gap and accelerate Web3 adoption. Through its collaboration with HackIndia, Alchemy will:

Provide Web3 infrastructure to 9,000 students and 59 universities across India , enabling hands-on experience with blockchain technologies.





, enabling hands-on experience with blockchain technologies. Complement current education curriculum by offering practical training in blockchain development.





Pair students with industry experts, fostering innovation and real-world application.

"India is a global tech powerhouse with some of the smartest minds on the planet," said Nikil Viswanathan, cofounder and CEO of Alchemy. "We're excited to collaborate with HackIndia to empower these talented builders with the tools and resources they need to create exciting new on-chain applications and bring Web3 to the next billion users."

Alchemy is the leading platform for blockchain development on top chains like Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Optimism, and Arbitrum. Its reliable infrastructure and powerful tools empower developers to create groundbreaking blockchain applications.

HackIndia's Regional Hackathons:

August 27-28 : Manav Rachna University





: Manav Rachna University August 30-31 : Chandigarh University





: Chandigarh University September 2-3 : Chitkara University





: Chitkara University September 6-7 : RCET Bhilai





: RCET Bhilai September 10-11 : Maharana Pratap College of Engineering





: Maharana Pratap College of Engineering September 13-14 : ITM University





: ITM University September 16-17 : Amity University





Amity University October 3-4 : Poornima Institute of Engineering and Technology

CSharpCorner hosts HackIndia to empower Indian students with emerging technologies and is committed to educating the developer community by focusing on growth through learning and sharing.

About Alchemy: Alchemy is the leading developer platform for Web3. It empowers developers to turn the technology of blockchain into incredible experiences for end users. Alchemy takes care of the hard parts of building on blockchain by providing the best reliability, scalability, and accuracy for developers. Any developer can use Alchemy to transform their ideas into products reaching millions of people around the world.

SOURCE CSharp Inc