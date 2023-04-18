Alchemy announces strategic partnership with Boclips, the world's largest educationally curated video platform, to address faculty demand for multimedia educational content

STAMFORD, Conn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Boclips , whose collections of fully-licensed, curriculum-aligned media resources empower academic leaders and educators worldwide.

As video consumption habits and expectations of learners transform, the partnership between Alchemy and Boclips will enable faculty and other education professionals to deliver learning experiences enhanced by the multimedia resources needed to engage modern learners.

Curie , a key Alchemy offering, provides a centralized workspace for faculty to optimize their teaching workflow to empower them to be at their best.

Beginning this Spring, institutions empowered by Curie will have the opportunity to unlock the breadth of the Boclips video library for their educators by adding it to their platform as a premium offering for the duration of their subscription. Boclips offers a library of over 2 million educational videos from internationally recognized brands and creators of all sizes. With access to the full Boclips library andthe support of Alchemy's Faculty Concierge service, faculty will be fully supported to curate the ideal multimedia learning experience for their students in real-time.

David Bainbridge, CEO of Boclips, stated, "This partnership with Alchemy represents a significant milestone in our mission to enhance and elevate the educational experience for students across the globe. By integrating our extensive video library into Alchemy's powerful Curie platform, we are thrilled to be part of helping educators create truly dynamic digital learning experiences that cater to the evolving needs of today's students."

"We're thrilled to partner with BoClips", added Nectar CEO Carrie O'Donnell. "Our combined solution empowers educators to meet the needs of the learner in the moment while enhancing their instructional approach with engaging media, without adding the significant time or cost it would usually take to curate, contextualise, and implement high-quality videos."

About Alchemy

The Alchemy suite of solutions provides educators with the practical tools, curated resources, and expert support they need to be at their best while saving time and creating the highest impact on learner success. Alchemy is the next evolution of O'Donnell Learn, partners in designing engaging and inclusive learning solutions for over 30 years. Alchemy is part of the Nectar, Inc. family.

https://alchemy.works/

About Boclips

Since 2014, Boclips has partnered with publishers, edtechs, and education providers worldwide to enrich learning with curriculum-aligned media content. Boclips is the industry's trusted destination for rich media that are vetted for quality, sourced from leading creators, and curated to academic standards.

https://www.boclips.com/

