Alchemy Enters New Chapter with Expanded Leadership as the Premier Work-Integrated Learning and Internship Services Firm for Higher Education

Leading learning design and internship placement firm expands its leadership to become the premier work-integrated learning and internship services firm for higher education

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy, a unit of Nectar Learning, Inc., today announced a new chapter in its growth with the introduction of expanded leadership following the acquisition of Ease Learning, a portfolio company of Achieve Partners, and Achieve's strategic investment in Alchemy. The announcement signals the company's accelerated evolution into the premier tech-enabled, product-led career-connected learning and internship services firm for higher education.

"Alchemy and its predecessor companies have been leaders in designing and delivering digital learning for over 30 years. Now, it is time for a new chapter that enables us to leverage both our technology and people expertise to be the leaders in connecting learning to real work. We want the world to say YES to interns! Our new and expanded leadership team enables us to pair our internship services with our learning solutions, especially our platform, Curie, which powers organizations and higher education institutions to design and deliver relevant, career-connected, standards-compliant learning." - Carrie O'Donnell, Founder & Chair, Alchemy

As the company shifts toward a tech-enabled, product-led ecosystem with deep expertise in AI in teaching and learning, Alchemy introduces a new executive leadership team and board directors uniquely positioned to lead this next phase of growth.

New Executive Leadership

Matt Gurney

Chief Executive Officer

Matt Gurney steps into the role of CEO, having previously served as Alchemy's Chief Product and Strategy Officer. His extensive background in product, marketing, and general leadership at technology startups makes him the natural leader to guide Alchemy into its next chapter, as the company accelerates its AI-driven approach to career-connected learning and internship placement.

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mgurney/

Lois Harrison

Chief Operating Officer

Lois Harrison joins as Chief Operating Officer, bringing a proven track record of effective strategic operations leadership demonstrated through her tenure leading Ease Learning. Her operational expertise and strategic acumen are central to Alchemy's expanded platform and service delivery.

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lois-harrison-354a99b/

Brad Gibbs

Senior Vice President, Growth and Marketing

Brad Gibbs brings years of demonstrated success driving GTM strategy and market expansion at education technology and services companies. As SVP of Growth and Marketing, he will lead Alchemy's national growth effort as the company scales its career-connected learning and internship offerings.

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bradgibbs/

New Board Directors

Ryan Craig

Board Director

Ryan Craig is a Founder and Managing Director at Achieve Partners, as well as an investor, author, and nationally recognized commentator on higher education and workforce development. A co-founder of Apprenticeships for America, Ryan has spent his career forging new pathways from education to employment and championing the skills-based economy.

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-craig-b4617a80/

Jeff Selingo

Board Director

Jeff Selingo is a prominent journalist, strategist, and New York Times bestselling author who has devoted more than 25 years to covering higher education and the future of work. Best known for demystifying college admissions and workforce readiness, Jeff brings unparalleled insight into the evolving landscape connecting education to careers.

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffselingo/

"The education-to-workforce ecosystem is shifting under demographic and societal pressures, and the gap in trained workers across fields like semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare has never been more acute. The time is right for a company that doesn't just deliver learning experiences, but closes the distance between instruction and real work. Alchemy is purpose-built for this moment, and our new leadership team and board are exactly the right collaborators to make it happen." - Matt Gurney, CEO, Alchemy

ABOUT ALCHEMY

Alchemy, a unit of Nectar Learning, Inc., is the premier career-connected learning and internship services firm for higher education. Alchemy helps institutions turn learning into workforce outcomes, backed by 30+ years of instructional expertise and Curie, its proprietary platform for designing and delivering career-connected learning at scale. By absorbing the operational complexity that makes quality learning difficult to scale, Alchemy closes the gap between instruction and application for institutions, and between talent development and daily execution for employers. Backed by Achieve Partners, Alchemy is accelerating its mission to connect education to meaningful workforce outcomes.

www.alchemy.works/for-employers

MEDIA CONTACT

Alchemy | Stamford, CT

Kellie Pierce

[email protected]

SOURCE Alchemy