Alchemy Factory Founder and Chief Alchemist Fabio Gratton Earns Repeat Recognition as Inspiring Life Sciences Leader in 2019 PharmaVOICE 100

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Factory, a digital health incubator and co-work space focused on helping companies accelerate and commercialize products, today announced that founder and Chief Alchemist Fabio Gratton earned a repeat honor as a member of the PharmaVOICE 100. PharmaVOICE magazine's prestigious list of the 100 most influential and inspirational leaders in life sciences is selected and published annually. Gratton was previously named to the list in 2009 and 2016.

PharmaVOICE 100 honorees are selected based on nominations submitted by colleagues and clients to celebrate the most inspirational, dedicated and innovative leaders within the life sciences industry. Gratton's repeat honor is the result of the innovation he has provoked and the ensuing success of his startup companies serving the life sciences industry. Among them are CureClick, a crowd-sourced clinical trial recruitment service; SONIC Health, a story-driven idea consultancy; and inVibe Labs, a disruptive speech emotion market research platform for health.

"The PharmaVOICE 100 is rooted in sparking inspiration and thinking in new directions. Those are the things that motivate me and my teams on a daily basis," noted Gratton. "What people tell me is that I do a good job at pushing them to do things beyond the limits of what they thought was previously possible. If that means I'm lucky enough to earn my way onto this prestigious list, I'm thrilled to be part of it."

Gratton's immense, purpose-driven startup footprint crosses vertical industries, but is always centered on filling important unmet needs. Other companies under the Alchemy Factory umbrella include Carma Project, a life-saving initiative designed to accelerate the recall of deadly Takata airbags; and BryteLife, a rehydration soda water enriched with performance-level electrolytes. This meticulously crafted portfolio has not only solved some of the most challenging problems companies face today, it has also resulted in a wide array of awards and honors.

In addition, Gratton has dedicated $50,000 of his own money to a philanthropic angel fund designed to support what he calls "Zero X" companies. The end goal of these investments is not financial, but rather societal gain.

"I would like to be able to continue to drive the growth of the companies I have helped found," added Gratton, "and make sure that I provide the proper support and resources to those who took a chance with me to start those companies so that they too can achieve the kind of professional success that I feel fortunate enough to have experienced so far in my career."

To view the full PharmaVOICE 100 listing, please visit https://www.pharmavoice.com/digital-edition/july-august-2019/#84.

About PharmaVOICE

PharmaVOICE is expressly written and designed to deliver the views, opinions, and insights of the executives who are shaping the direction of the dynamic and multifaceted life-sciences industry. PharmaVOICE reaches more than 46,000 BPA qualified subscribers and 60,000 users with its digital edition. PharmaVOICE's unique horizontal editorial approach cuts across industry silos, providing a holistic overview of the life-sciences industry, addressing a range of topics from molecule through market. By engaging compelling personalities from diverse industry sectors, PharmaVOICE provides multiple perspectives on business challenges, trends, and topics. Editorial content sparks dialog, initiates debate, and opens the lines of communication to facilitate and improve business-to-business relationships.

Media Contact:

Debby Fireman

Fireworks

debby@fireworksbydesign.com

610.547.2229

SOURCE Alchemy Factory