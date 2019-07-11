Alchemy Lending to Co-Host Bervann Capital Summer Event

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Lending, a New York-based peer to peer lending firm, will be co-hosting Bervann Capital's Summer Party at the exclusive Metropolitan Club in New York City this August 19, 2019. The event is expected to be the largest investment and corporate networking event of the summer and will bring together over 2,000 executives, start-up founders, government officials, and investment executives.

Taking place across all three floors of the swanky Metropolitan Club, the event will facilitate networking by placing related industries within specific rooms, as well as have open areas for individuals in all industries. According to Justin Cheng, CEO of Alchemy Lending, "This is going to be an incredible event, with leaders from every vertical attending. We expect this event to enhance our connection with founders in the fintech and blockchain industries."

Justin Cheng was a freshman at Penn State when he started his first company, JCKR Marketing, LLC. He sold his shares a year and a half later for $11 million. At 22, he raised $16 million and started Alchemy Lending, a unique, online peer-to-peer lending platform that connects lenders to borrowers. He currently also the Managing Director of Alchemyze Capital, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong, and Taipei.

The Bervann Capital Summer Party celebrates both CEO Tariq Hussain and SVP Val Nzhie's 38th birthday. Formal dress is required for attendees, with men required to wear jacket and tie at all times, while women would be suitably attired in dresses, skirts, or business pant suits.

Other co-hosts include Francisco J. Sanchez, former Under Secretary of International Trade in the US Department of Commerce, Ambassador Teuta Sahatqija from Kosovo, and Managing Partner of Perkins COIE LLP Keith Miller, former SEC Commissioners, as well as a number of other international industry leaders. "We're excited and looking forward to a great evening of celebration and commerce," said Cheng. "The location, people, and history in the room promises to make this evening one that we'll be talking about for a long time to come."

