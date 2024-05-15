Alchemy Pay Allows Bitcoin Purchases on UniSat Wallet

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has formed a significant partnership with UniSat, a blockchain service provider that offers comprehensive support for inscribing and trading Ordinals/BRC20 on the Bitcoin network.

As a collaborative effort, UniSat integrates the Alchemy Pay On-Ramp solution into its wallet under the"Buy Crypto"portal. This integration streamlines the process for users to acquire Bitcoin in a straightforward and compliant manner. With options ranging from Visa and Mastercard to popular mobile wallets and domestic bank transfers, this enhancement ensures accessibility to a broader user base and the general Bitcoin ecosystem.

As the Bitcoin ecosystem continues to draw significant interest and investment, UniSat has emerged as a key service provider specializing in asset inscription. The UniSat Wallet serves as a hub for managing Bitcoin assets, leveraging advancements in Bitcoin technology. UniSat Wallet offers a range of services within the BTC ecosystem, such as buying and selling tokens and NFTs, minting tokens, and providing information on BRC-20 tokens.

Alchemy Pay has specialized in offering solutions that grant cryptocurrency and Web3 services access to fiat payments, making them more accessible to the general public. With an impressive global presence spanning 173 countries and over 300 payment channels, its checkout options extend well beyond credit cards, including local mobile wallets and bank transfer as well. Demonstrating its credibility in the traditional payment sphere, both Visa and Mastercard have enlisted Alchemy Pay as an authorized third-party service provider.

Moreover, Alchemy Pay's credibility is further reinforced by its regulatory achievements. It has secured licenses in several countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania. Recently, it also obtained an Authorised Payment Institution (API) License in the UK, further solidifying its global standing.

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. The Web3 Digital Bank offers an innovative solution, allowing Web3 enterprises to open multi-fiat accounts and facilitating instant conversion between fiat and cryptocurrencies.

ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

