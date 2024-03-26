Alchemy Pay and Polyhedra Network Announce Upcoming Collaboration for Seamless Ramp Solution

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Polyhedra Network, a Web3 ZK infrastructure provider that aims to revolutionize interoperability and scalability through Zero-knowledge (ZK) proof technology. Through this collaboration, Alchemy Pay will integrate Polyhedra Network's ZK infrastructure to improve the interoperability, security, and user experience of its global payment system. Polyhedra Network will also integrate Alchemy Pay's seamless ramp solution, significantly improving accessibility and user experience for their global audience and $ZK token holders.

Alchemy Pay will also add support for Polyhedra Network's native token $ZK on its Ramp solutions, enabling users to acquire $ZK using fiat currencies and local payment methods in a seamless and compliant way. This partnership will expand in the future to delve into further opportunities in Zero-knowledge technology and crypto payments.

Polyhedra Network is on a mission to deliver the fastest Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Proofs to the Web3 industry, with the goal of becoming the underlying infrastructure for the entire ecosystem and the intersecting domains of Web2 and Web3. Its flagship infrastructure, zkBridge, is designed to address critical interoperability challenges by facilitating trustless, efficient, and secure interoperability across various blockchain networks. Polyhedra has expanded zkBridge to a general ZK interoperability protocol, empowering interoperability between Web2 and Web3 applications and facilitating the integration of real-world assets (RWAs) and global payment systems into Web3. This mission is supported by Polyhedra's innovative protocols and cutting-edge algorithms, forming a robust computation foundation via ZK technology that drives technological progress on a large scale.

Alchemy Pay's On-Ramp is esteemed for its great compatibility across multiple blockchain networks and its ability to facilitate straightforward fiat-based purchases. Operating in over 173 countries and supporting over 50 fiat currencies, Alchemy Pay's global presence ensures that users can acquire cryptocurrencies through 300+ global payment methods. These include mainstream options like Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, as well as localized mobile wallets and domestic transfers. By integrating Polyhedra Network's ZK infrastructure, Alchemy Pay's On-ramp solution can cover more blockchain networks by zkBridge. The seamless payment user experience across multiple blockchains is secured by the ZK technology from Polyhedra Network. The integration also enhances the user attraction in the Bitcoin ecosystem, which helps to onboard more users to the Bitcoin ecosystem and the crypto world.

Alchemy Pay's emphasis on regulatory compliance and security, alongside its global reach, makes it an ideal partner for Polyhedra Network in its mission to innovate and expand within the blockchain ecosystem. Alchemy Pay's active pursuit of payment and financial service licenses in various countries, including the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania, highlights the focus on adhering to regulatory standards and ensuring security. Furthermore, recognized by major industry players like Visa and Mastercard, Alchemy Pay has established itself as a reliable and trusted third-party payment service provider in the global market.

The Polyhedra Network is on a mission to deliver the fastest Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Proofs to the Web3 industry, with the goal of becoming the underlying infrastructure for the entire ecosystem and the intersecting domains of Web2 and Web3. The team has designed and implemented many cutting-edge ZK protocols, forming a robust computation foundation that supports the entire blockchain world. Their flagship invention, zkBridge, is safe, fast, and does not require the trust of any third parties. To date, zkBridge has facilitated over 20 million cross-chain transactions across a network of more than 25 Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchains, demonstrating their commitment to scalability and interoperability in Web3.

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

