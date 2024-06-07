Alchemy Pay Announces Support of USDt on TON Network

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay has seamlessly integrated the newly-launched USDt on TON stablecoin by Tether onto its payment ramp, expanding accessibility and enhancing the user experience for those looking to engage with USDt on TON through fiat transactions, reaching out to the vast network of Telegram's 900 million users.

TON is a global, decentralized blockchain community building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. Its inception was driven by the vision to empower the vast user base of Telegram with the genuine Web3 principles. TON embodies the ideals of freedom and openness, evolving into an open-source community project since 2020.

TON is steadfast in its pursuit of achieving extensive cross-chain interoperability within a highly scalable and secure framework. Engineered to handle millions of transactions per second (TPS), TON sets its sights on accommodating hundreds of millions of users in the future.

With Alchemy Pay's payment capabilities, our integration of USDt is set to bring about an enhanced accessibility for users within the TON ecosystem, further reinforcing its overall strength, helping to attract and easily onboard a large base of global users.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) has become a specialist in providing solutions that give crypto and Web3 services access to fiat payments for mainstream accessibility. Alchemy Pay's peerless global coverage has extended to 173 countries, supporting fiat-crypto purchases through a variety of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfers. With 300+ fiat payment channels, its ramps are able to go beyond cards and access local mobile wallets.

The team behind Alchemy Pay, drawing on their extensive background in traditional finance and fintech payments, has achieved notable success that their competitors have found challenging. Leveraging their years of experience in the crypto industry, Alchemy Pay has established strong collaborations with prominent blockchain and services such as Polygon, ICP, Avalanche, Algorand, Arbitrum, Binance Pay, Trust Wallet, OKX and more.

Demonstrating its credibility in the traditional payment sphere, both Visa and Mastercard have enlisted Alchemy Pay as an authorized third-party service provider. Furthermore, Alchemy Pay's extensive range of licensing achievements, spanning countries and regions like the UK, the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania, reinforces its leading status within the crypto payment landscape.

About TON

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at https://ton.org/ .

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. The Web3 Digital Bank offers an innovative solution, allowing Web3 enterprises to open multi-fiat accounts and facilitating instant conversion between fiat and cryptocurrencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

