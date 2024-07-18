Alchemy Pay Announces Update to its Crypto Payments Business

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, has announced a significant update to its crypto payment business, aimed at optimizing the overall user flow for seamless and efficient crypto transactions and acceptance.

The updated crypto payment process is more streamlined and user-friendly. Alchemy Pay now supports users connecting their exchange and brokerage accounts such as Coinbase, Kraken, and Robinhood to pay for orders using their crypto balances. This also enables merchants to accept crypto payments through these methods.

11 exchanges are already supported, including Kraken, KuCoin, Paxos, OKX, Bybit, Coinbase, Coinbase Prime, Robinhood, Binance, BinanceUS and Huobi. Major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC are supported, providing users with flexible payment options.

Additionally, users can choose to pay with cryptocurrency after placing an order at a merchant integrated with Alchemy Pay. They can transfer crypto to the address provided by Alchemy Pay to complete the payment.

This crypto payment solution enables merchants globally to accept cryptocurrency payments, attracting new customers while avoiding high fees and chargebacks. Since its inception, Alchemy Pay has specialized in crypto payments, and now, with a more experienced team, it has refined its services to better cater to both online and offline merchants looking to add crypto payment options. The latest update further enhances the user experience, making it easier and more efficient for businesses and customers alike.

Already trusted by Polygon, Arbitrum, TON, ICP, Binance, OKX, Bitget, etc., Alchemy Pay has established itself as a specialist in the crypto payments industry, giving crypto access to fiat payments for mainstream accessibility. Serving numerous online and in-store merchants, as well as partners in the crypto industry, Alchemy Pay offers innovative solutions such as On & Off-Ramp, Crypto Card Solution, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, with 6 compliant licenses held across 4 countries.

Operating across 173 countries and supporting over 50 fiat currencies, Alchemy Pay has more than 300 fiat payment channels. These channels allow crypto services, DApps, and networks to onboard users with popular local and global mobile wallets, as well as traditional card and bank transfer payments.

Developers of Web3 platforms, dApps, and merchants with interest in integrating Alchemy Pay's Crypto Payments solution can contact via the website https://alchemypay.org/contact

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

