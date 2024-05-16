Alchemy Pay Collaborates with Victory Securities to Offer Users Access to Spot ETF

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, Alchemy Pay announces its significant collaboration with Victory Securities (stock code: 8540. HK), the first licensed corporation approved by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to provide virtual asset trading and advisory services to retail investors.

This collaboration is geared towards optimizing the investing journey for users, particularly in the recently listed Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs in Hong Kong. A broader user base will gain access to VictoryX, the trading app for asset allocation across securities and virtual assets. The alliance serves as a bridge between the traditional finance and crypto world, ensuring a seamless and trustworthy experience for users and investors.

About Victory Securities

Victory Securities (stock code: 8540.HK), with over 50 years of history, is a comprehensive full-licensed securities firm licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission, with regulated activities under Type 1, Type 2, Type 4, Type 6, and Type 9. Investors can enjoy Victory Securities' comprehensive financial services, including Hong Kong and global securities trading, first and second market securities financing, corporate financing (capital markets and bond capital markets), wealth management in various fields. In 2023, Victory Securities became the first and currently only licensed entity in Hong Kong to hold virtual asset trading, advisory, and asset management service licenses issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. The Web3 Digital Bank offers an innovative solution, allowing Web3 enterprises to open multi-fiat accounts and facilitating instant conversion between fiat and cryptocurrencies.

ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Website Twitter LinkedIn Medium YouTube Telegram Discord

SOURCE Alchemy Pay