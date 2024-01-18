Alchemy Pay Deploys on Bitcoin.com as Global On-Ramp Provider

Alchemy Pay

18 Jan, 2024

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay has launched its fiat-crypto on-ramp payment services on Bitcoin.com's web portal. Alchemy Pay's direct-to-customer plugin, which can be easily integrated and deployed by web3 apps and platforms, supports the purchase of a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token VERSE. The new local payment methods offered by Alchemy Pay will contribute to the expansion of Bitcoin.com's reach.

"At Bitcoin.com, we're always at the forefront of user-centric solutions," said Bitcoin.com CEO Dennis Jarvis. "Alchemy Pay's integration brings a seamless fiat-crypto transition with an expanded range of local payment options – something that is especially crucial for our users in Asia and LATAM. As the 2024 Bitcoin halving nears, this partnership underscores our commitment to remain ahead of the curve, always prioritising our community's needs."

Alchemy Pay: Global Fiat- Crypto Services

Alchemy Pay's payment gateway enables payments using Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and Diners Club across 173 countries, along with domestic transfers and mobile wallets in developing markets. Its user-friendly KYC process, low fees, and exceptional conversion rates make buying and selling cryptocurrencies with local currencies as convenient as any typical online payment. Alchemy Pay's extensive network features over 300 fiat payment channels, allowing its checkouts to go beyond card payments and tap into local mobile wallet options.

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay solutions include its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, and white label Crypto Cards for platforms. "Bitcoin.com is a giant in the industry," said Robert McCracken, Ecosystem Lead at Alchemy Pay, adding, "We are excited to continue working together towards making cryptocurrency more accessible globally."

Bitcoin.com: A Global Leader

Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to crypto, making it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance. Bitcoin.com's multichain digital wallet app is used by millions to buy, sell, trade, earn, use, and learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Every feature needed for economic freedom in one self-custodial digital wallet.

About VERSE

Launched in December 2022, VERSE is Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token. The VERSE token's utility will include unlocking rewards along tiers, method of payment in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and beyond, access to exclusive platform services, and more. On Bitcoin.com's decentralized exchange Verse DEX, anyone in the world can permissionlessly swap cryptocurrencies without having to rely on third-party custodians. Verse DEX users can also earn yield by providing liquidity, by depositing liquidity pool (LP) tokens into Verse Farms, and by staking VERSE tokens.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

