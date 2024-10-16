Alchemy Pay Expands Crypto Payment Solutions with BNB Integration for Power Bank Rentals

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the leading crypto payment solution provider, is excited to announce its integration with BNB Chain on its crypto payment solution, enabling users to utilize $BNB for real-world transactions such as renting power banks and recharging their phones. This expansion brings crypto payments into everyday scenarios, highlighting the versatility of BNB and other digital assets.

Through Alchemy Pay's crypto payment solutions, users can now rent power banks instantly with BNB, providing a tangible and practical example of how blockchain technology can seamlessly enhance daily life. In addition to BNB, a wide range of cryptocurrencies is available for use, offering flexibility and convenience for crypto holders.

As one of the most widely recognized and utilized cryptocurrencies, $BNB plays a pivotal role in the Binance ecosystem and beyond. Its popularity has surged due to its diverse use cases, including transaction fee, staking, and now, real-world applications like Alchemy Pay's power bank rental solution. Prior to this collaboration, Alchemy Pay has announced its official support for the BNB Chain and its ecosystem . This collaboration underscores Alchemy Pay's and BNB Chain's mission to drive mass adoption by showcasing how digital currencies can be applied in real-world situations, making crypto spending more accessible and effortless for users worldwide.

Apart from this power bank rental scenario, Alchemy Pay also supports versatile payment scenarios for everyday spending, from dining out to grabbing coffee. It already empowered users to spend their digital assets at over 100,000 real-world merchants across Southeast Asia by simply scanning a QR code at checkout.

Over the years, Alchemy Pay has remained at the forefront of the crypto payment industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to everyday users and businesses alike. Its On & Off-Ramp solution, crypto card services, and payment systems have attracted a wide network of trusted partners and loyal users, solidifying its reputation as a reliable payment gateway. With a focus on expanding accessibility, Alchemy Pay's reach now spans 173 countries, offering seamless fiat-to-crypto transactions through an extensive range of payment methods, making global crypto adoption more achievable than ever.

This collaboration between Alchemy Pay and BNB Chain marks a significant step toward mainstream crypto adoption, demonstrating the practicality of digital assets in real-world scenarios. By enabling seamless, everyday transactions like power bank rentals, it highlights the growing versatility of cryptocurrencies, making them more accessible and integrated into daily life.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem's governance chain. opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds. BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

