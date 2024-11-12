Alchemy Pay Expands Virtual Card Functionality with Google Pay Support

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has unveiled a new update to its Virtual Card, now including a card bin that integrates fully with Google Pay. This new feature enables users to make seamless crypto payments directly through Google Pay, further simplifying everyday transactions.

Effortless Spending, Enhanced Convenience

The new card BINs added will significantly enhance the capabilities of crypto cards, expanding their support for a broader range of payment scenarios and improving transaction success rates. This advancement is particularly impactful when paired with Google Pay, one of the most popular and widely used digital payment platforms, trusted by millions for its convenience and security.

However, given the fact that integrating Google Pay with crypto virtual cards remains a relatively uncommon feature, this makes Alchemy Pay's Google Pay integration a standout, providing users with a unique and valuable advantage in the crypto space.

With this integration, Alchemy Pay's Virtual Card holders can experience faster, more secure payments by simply adding their cards to Google Pay. Whether you're making online purchases or in-store payments, spending crypto is now easier than ever.

The supported payment scenarios across commonly used platforms including ChatGPT Plus, Apple store, Midjourney, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Ebay and more.

How to Get Started

1. Get an Alchemy Pay Virtual Card: Visit Alchemy Pay's virtual card website and log into your account to access your card.

2. Identify Google Pay-Supported Cards: Check for the Google Pay logo on your Virtual Card listed in common use cases.

3. Add to Google Pay: Follow the simple steps in the Google Pay app to add your Alchemy Pay Virtual Card.

4. Spend Effortlessly: Use your Virtual Card through Google Pay for a smooth and secure crypto spending experience!

More to Expect for Virtual Card

This update marks another step in Alchemy Pay's mission to provide cutting-edge financial solutions for crypto users. By integrating with Google Pay, Alchemy Pay enhances the flexibility and ease of crypto payments, bringing a new level of convenience to both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Looking forward, the crypto card will integrate with other popular digital payment platforms like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, with full compatibility with major card networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, JCB and Discover.

As Alchemy Pay continues to innovate, the team's goal remains clear: to deliver seamless, secure, and user-friendly crypto payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of the crypto global economies.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

SOURCE Alchemy Pay