Alchemy Pay Extends Support to Celo-Native USDC and USDT for Easy On-Ramp

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, a leading fiat-crypto payment solution, has extended support to Celo, a mobile-first and EVM-compatible blockchain network fast becoming the ecosystem of choice for stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) use cases, based on the previous partnership. With Circle's USDC and Tether's USDT both natively deployed on Celo mainnet, Alchemy Pay now facilitates the acquisition of USDC and USDT on Celo via local fiat currencies and regular fiat payments, available in 173 countries with 50+ fiat currencies supported.

This expansion brings USDC and USDT to the robust Celo ecosystem, which boasts over 1,000 partners in 150 countries. Alchemy Pay offers seamless support and easy access, making it simple for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to onboard Celo-USDC and Celo-USDT. Earlier in May 2023, Alchemy Pay announced the integration of CELO and cUSD onto its on-ramp platform, allowing users to interact with these digital assets for everyday use in a compliant and straightforward way.

Celo is a mobile-first blockchain designed for fast, low-cost payments worldwide. Leveraging Ethereum-compatible technology, Celo aims to reach global users at scale, with a mission to build a financial system that creates the conditions of prosperity for everyone. By scaling Ethereum with real-world solutions, Celo is spearheading a vibrant new digital economy for all. The platform is supported by a diverse community of ecosystem partners, including Google Cloud, Telefónica, Opera, and Deutsche Telekom.

Operating in 173 countries globally, Alchemy Pay ensures widespread accessibility for cryptocurrency purchases, offering a diverse array of payment options from conventional credit cards like Visa and Mastercard, to regional mobile wallets and domestic transfers. With a network of over 300 local payment channels, Alchemy Pay extends its reach to local mobile wallets, guaranteeing a seamless checkout experience. Leveraging its extensive experience in the crypto payment sector, Alchemy Pay has forged strong partnerships with major networks and platforms, including Polygon, TON, Avalanche, ICP, Neo, Arbitrum, Binance Pay, OKX, Bitget and Lido, etc.

In its pursuit of broadening its service portfolio, enhancing transaction success rates, and optimizing operational efficiency, Alchemy Pay actively pursues licenses in various countries and regions including different states in the United States, the UK, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania, with the upcoming license acquisition in Hong Kong, Singapore, etc. Highlighting its credibility within the conventional payment sphere, both Visa and Mastercard have enlisted Alchemy Pay as an authorized third-party service provider, which reinforces its leading position within the crypto payment landscape.

Celo is an emerging Ethereum Layer-2 and mobile-first blockchain network built for the real world and designed for fast, low-cost payments worldwide. The Celo ecosystem consists of a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack (the Celo Platform), the CELO native token, USDC and USDT (both enabled as gas currencies), several Mento stable assets (cUSD, cEUR, cREAL, eXOF), and popular, blue chip infrastructure including Uniswap V3, Curve, Chainlink, and Rarible, among others. Launched on Earth Day in 2020, the open-source Celo mainnet supports a rich ecosystem of projects (1,000+) contributing to Celo's global mission of prosperity for all. For more about Celo, visit https://celo.org/.

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. The Web3 Digital Bank offers an innovative solution, allowing Web3 enterprises to open multi-fiat accounts and facilitating instant conversion between fiat and cryptocurrencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

