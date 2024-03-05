Alchemy Pay Gains Approval with New Hampshire Money Transmitter License in the USA

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, proudly announced another successful Money Transmitter License (MTL) acquisition in the USA, the state of New Hampshire, adding to its existing licenses in Arkansas and Iowa . Alchemy Pay is actively pursuing MTL licenses in additional U.S. jurisdictions as part of its efforts to expand its crypto payment services, showcasing its expertise in crypto payment operations and commitment to broadening its presence across the USA.

The New Hampshire Banking Department, as the regulatory body overseeing this licensing process, has officially issued the license, which is documented and accessible through the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) . To confirm its validity, individuals can search for the licensing status using either the company name "Alchemy Pay Inc." or the NMLS ID "2449570". Upon receiving this license, the entity is authorized to conduct activities such as selling or issuing payment instruments, storing value, and transmitting currency to other locations in accordance with regulatory guidelines in New Hampshire.

In recent months, the Alchemy Pay team has achieved significant milestones by obtaining compliant licenses in various states across the USA, such as a Money Transmitter License in Arkansas and a Money Service Business License in Iowa. This ongoing effort to secure global compliance licenses has been a key strategic priority for Alchemy Pay, establishing a solid groundwork for enhancing its payment capabilities. Additionally, Alchemy Pay has submitted applications for Money Transmitter Licenses in additional U.S. states, with results expected in the near future.

On March 3rd, Alchemy Pay unveiled its 2024 roadmap , outlining its strategies for On & Off-Ramp services, Crypto Card Solutions, the launch of a new Web3 digital bank product, and efforts to obtain regulatory licenses worldwide. The latest acquisition of the Money Transmitter License in New Hampshire marks the immediate first step in this roadmap and reflects the team's proactive approach and determination to navigate compliance and license application challenges, as these licenses are essential for Alchemy Pay to provide secure and reliable services globally. This is crucial for achieving its objective of achieving 100% global payment coverage and integrating local payments in every accessible country.

Alchemy Pay has achieved significant milestones in securing licenses across various countries, including the United States, Lithuania, Indonesia, and Canada. With unwavering dedication, Alchemy Pay is actively pursuing further licensing outcome, such as the Authorised Payment Institution License (API) in the UK, the Money Transmitter License (MTL) in multiple US states, the Money Service Operator License (MSO) in Hong Kong, the Virtual Asset Service Providers License (VASP) in Korea, the Digital Currency Exchange Providers License (DCEP) in Australia, and the Digital Payment Token License (DPT) in Singapore. As a leading provider of crypto payment services, Alchemy Pay is committed to bridging the fiat and crypto economies globally, expanding its business with the highest regulatory standards, and ensuring comprehensive global and local payments coverage for users worldwide.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

