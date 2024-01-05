Alchemy Pay Launches Crypto Card Mini App in Binance Marketplace with Discounted Card Apply Fee and Top-up Charges

News provided by

Alchemy Pay

05 Jan, 2024, 07:23 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-leading crypto payment gateway, Alchemy Pay, has launched its Crypto Card Mini app in Binance Marketplace in collaboration with Binance Pay. Now, Alchemy Pay is giving away 1,000,000 vouchers, allowing users to secure the crypto card for only $0.01 and offering 2,595,000 $ACH as rewards for new users' recharging and spending activities. This crypto card supports end-users to spend crypto like fiat currency anytime, anywhere, across multiple scenarios with their preferred brands.

Throughout the event, users can obtain a discount voucher reducing the standard $1 application fee to just $0.01 when entering the Binance Marketplace. By searching "Crypto Card," users can access the Crypto Card mini app for application, with the discount applied automatically at checkout.

The promotional period runs from 12.28.2023 to 2.28.2024. Alongside the application fee discount, users also enjoy a 2.5% discounted top-up fee rate without any recharge limits. Additionally, new users can receive a 100 $ACH token voucher upon recharging $50 or more to their crypto card, and earn up to 25,000 $ACH rewards through crypto card spending. 

Thanks to Alchemy Pay's robust payment network encompassing over 300 fiat channels across 173 countries, it has been leading the way in the crypto payment industry by offering fast, secure, and cost-effective cross-border transactions. Moreover, Alchemy Pay has built a strong track record of obtaining licenses across the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania, with the recent addition of a Money Transmitter License license and Money Service License in the USA. 

For further details about this campaign, users can find information on Binance's official announcement.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Website Twitter LinkedIn Medium YouTube Telegram Discord

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155297/4479764/image_5017751_41593380_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Alchemy Pay Joins Force with Worldpay from FIS to Provide Leading Checkout Experience

Alchemy Pay Joins Force with Worldpay from FIS to Provide Leading Checkout Experience

Alchemy Pay, the pioneering fiat-crypto payment gateway, has entered into a strategic partnership with Worldpay, the No.1 global acquirer, to amplify ...
Trust Wallet and Alchemy Pay Partner for Seamless Crypto Ramp Solutions

Trust Wallet and Alchemy Pay Partner for Seamless Crypto Ramp Solutions

Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, has announced a new partnership with Trust Wallet, the leading self-custody and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.