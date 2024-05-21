Alchemy Pay Set to Launch Web3 Digital Banking Solution for Enterprises

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, is set to launch its latest venture, the Web3 Digital Bank. This new initiative will offer global Web3 businesses a compliant, easy, and reliable means to open and operate multi-fiat accounts, streamline cash flows within a single account, and facilitate seamless conversions between fiat and cryptocurrency.

This fresh initiative, inspired by Ripple's model for cross-border payments, addresses key challenges while introducing innovative solutions. Web3 companies have long faced urgent needs and significant challenges in managing cross-border payments and transactions between fiat and cryptocurrencies. Although numerous products have been developed to tackle these issues individually, only a few have successfully managed to tackle both at the same time. With the launch of the Web3 Digital Bank, Alchemy Pay is taking a significant step forward in fulfilling these dual requirements simultaneously.

Leveraging its existing licenses and compliance capabilities, Alchemy Pay is well-positioned to introduce online payment and banking solutions for businesses within regulatory frameworks. The integration of Alchemy Pay's proven and user-friendly ramp product into its banking offerings allows for seamless conversions between fiat and cryptocurrencies within a single bank account. With extensive experience in crypto payments, Alchemy Pay is poised to deliver an advanced banking product that enables businesses to efficiently manage multiple fiat accounts and convert fiat into crypto through the same platform. In essence, Alchemy Pay has transformed into a true Web3 bank, expanding financial possibilities through its innovative banking system equipped with fiat-crypto conversion ramps.

The account opening feature offers a seamless solution for those seeking a multi-fiat currency account. Initially supporting EUR and USD, this feature enables smooth transitions between these two currencies. Leveraging Alchemy Pay's expertise and proficiency in bridging fiat and crypto, EUR and USD balances within this account can be instantly transferred to stablecoins like USDT and USDC, thereby elevating borderless finance to a whole new level and paradigm in this new market cycle.

The crypto world has witnessed significant developments in recent months. On May 20th, SEC asked exchanges to expedite 19B-4 filings for Spot Ether ETFs, increasing the odds of its approval. Earlier, on April 30th, the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong granted approval and greenlit the official trading for the inaugural Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs.

Echoing these thrilling progress that pushes cryptocurrency towards broad acceptance and brings a new wave of investment opportunities, the Alchemy Pay Web3 digital bank also acts as a central hub aiding Web2 companies interested in crypto industry investments. Through Alchemy Pay, companies are able to invest directly in their desired crypto targets through fiat currency as part of their corporate assets. Serving as the bridge between fiat and crypto global economies, Alchemy Pay is dedicated to offer real-world services that seamlessly link Web2 and Web3 for businesses and users worldwide, promoting a more inclusive and equitable financial landscape.

To date, Alchemy Pay steadily keeps building its extensive Web3 payment ecosystem by deeply integrating licensing resources and global compliance credentials. This strategy involves expanding alternative payment methods (APMs) globally to augment service capabilities and introducing a range of payment products designed for various market needs. With over 440 high-quality business partners and a track record of serving numerous prominent project partners across blockchains, exchanges, wallets, games, and DeFi like Polygon, Stellar, Arbitrum, ICP, TON, Celo, Lido, Trust Wallet, OKX, Bitget, etc., Alchemy Pay has facilitated seamless access to the crypto world for millions of users.

Looking ahead, its newly developed banking products will further support enterprises venturing into the crypto field, solidifying its role in facilitating business transactions within the crypto sphere.

In recent, Alchemy Pay revealed its investment in LaPay UK Ltd, through which it secured an Authorized Payment Institution (API) License , regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This API license authorizes the undertaking of business operations such as remittance, payment processing, and account management within the UK. Alchemy Pay also announced its collaboration with Victory Securities (stock code: 8540. HK), the first licensed corporation approved by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to provide virtual asset trading and advisory services to retail investors, to optimize the investing journey for users, particularly in the recently listed Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs in Hong Kong.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. The Web3 Digital Bank offers an innovative solution, allowing Web3 enterprises to open multi-fiat accounts and facilitating instant conversion between fiat and cryptocurrencies.

ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

