Alchemy Pay Steps Forward for Japan Earthquake Relief Efforts

Alchemy Pay

26 Jan, 2024, 06:43 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1, 2024, the Noto Peninsula in central Japan experienced a severe earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale. This earthquake even triggered secondary disasters like landslides, aftershocks, and fires. The aftermath included extensive building collapses, road damages, and significant disruptions to vital services like water, electricity, and communication systems. Tragically, the disaster has claimed over 200 lives.

Alchemy Pay expresses deep empathy for those impacted by the disaster. Upon hearing about the situation, Alchemy Pay promptly stepped forward by donating 1,000,000 yen together with its investor OAK Grove Ventures to Ishikawa Prefecture government, the prefecture where the affected area is located, to support relief efforts. Additionally, Alchemy Pay's commitment extends to offering its On & Off-Ramp service free of charge to any charitable organization in need of donation services. This contribution underscores Alchemy Pay's commitment to aiding affected communities and sincere desire for fostering a rapid recovery and reconstruction in the affected regions.

Based on the information from the government official website, the contribution was directed to THE HOKKOKU BANK, LTD, an officially recognized foreign remittance channel. Alchemy Pay has been featured on the Ishikawa Prefecture website's donation page (page 156) for the donation.

This is not the first time that the web3 community has rallied to aid disaster-affected regions, and numerous crypto companies and entities initiating donation drives and launching fundraising efforts. Following the Ukraine conflict, there has been a marked increase in cryptocurrency contributions for relief efforts, prompting charitable organizations to actively accept these crypto donations.

Acting as a bridge between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, Alchemy Pay not only promotes the adoption of cryptocurrencies in tangible scenarios but also remains attuned to real-world situations. As a proactive member of the crypto community, Alchemy Pay is committed to engaging in philanthropic endeavors and charitable donations, striving to extend meaningful assistance to individuals and communities impacted by various challenges.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

