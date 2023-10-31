ALCHEMY SOFTWARE RELEASES CATALYST 2023 LOCALIZATION MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

New Version of TransPerfect's Visual Localization Software Adds Key Features

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Software Development, the world leader in visual localization solutions and a division of TransPerfect, marks its 21st anniversary with the release of Alchemy Catalyst 2023, the latest iteration of its enterprise localization solution. Already recognized for its pioneering support of leading software formats, Alchemy Catalyst 2023 includes new features that further streamline the software localization process.

Alchemy Software Development's Catalyst platform is the translation solution of choice for multinational organizations looking to automate their localization for foreign markets. Visual reporting tools help to identify risks throughout the localization process, while advanced translation memory technology increases overall translation accuracy and further reduces implementation costs and turnaround times.

Alchemy Catalyst 2023 includes the following new features:

Support for Dot Net 5+:

Users are now able to localize binaries and .resx files written in the latest .NET versions from .NET 5 onward (currently .NET 5, .NET 6, .NET 7).

Native support for markdown files:

Markdown files (.md, .markdown) are now parsed natively and rendered as html for fully visual localization.

Filter navigator by resource status:

A feature request from our user base, this allows users to filter files by status at the navigator level (e.g., showing only files containing untranslated segments, or only files containing fuzzy segments, or only files containing memos, etc.).

Enhancement of segmentation engine:

Automatic segmentation has been extended to String Tables inside Win32 and .NET binaries, as well as database files (DDF). This allows automatic segmentation of html/xml content embedded in those resources. Segmentation can also be manually tweaked post-parsing (by further segmenting or joining previously segmented text). Moreover, custom segmentation rules now accept tags as delimiters, for improved accuracy.

"Catalyst 2023 is unique in its sophistication of support for software file formats," said Mark Hagerty, Chief Technology Officer of TransPerfect. "No other translation tool can be seamlessly integrated into the software build process while also mitigating the challenges faced by developers and engineers tasked with simultaneous shipment of software to world markets."

For more information, visit the Alchemy Catalyst website: https://www.alchemysoftware.com/products/alchemy_catalyst.html

About Alchemy Software Development

Alchemy Software Development's flagship product, Alchemy Catalyst, is the market leader in visual localization technology. Eighty percent of the world's largest software companies use Alchemy Catalyst to accelerate entry into international markets, improving revenue growth opportunities and reducing costs.

With over 20,000 licenses worldwide, Alchemy Catalyst is the dominant choice among professional development companies, localization service providers, and global technology leaders such as Siemens, Apple, Philips, and HP.

Alchemy Software Development is a division of TransPerfect. For more information on the company and its products, please refer to www.alchemysoftware.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect