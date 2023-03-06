Alchemy Suite of Solutions Empowers Educators with Tools, Resources and Expert Support

Learning design veterans at Nectar, Inc. launch Alchemy to unburden educators, allowing them to be at their best in today's complex teaching environment

STAMFORD, Conn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid evolution of digital teaching and learning, today's educators are challenged to create learning experiences that engage diverse learners. The complexity of the teaching environment and the increased demands have led to 55% of higher education faculty identifying as "burnt-out" and feeling that they don't have enough time to effectively teach, according to a recent survey by Nectar, Inc. In response to that challenge, they have launched Alchemy, a suite of practical tools, curated resources, and individualized support designed to meet the needs of these educators and empower them to deliver human-centric, inclusive and engaged education experiences with the highest impact on learner success.

The Alchemy suite comprises three key components:

Our purpose-built technology solution that makes it easy for faculty to manage their entire teaching experience. With Curie. faculty build and share their portfolios of course elements using just-in-time, personalized selections of "teaching optimizers" – interactive resources that save time in developing learning experiences. Faculty Concierge A 24/7 service that pairs faculty with the expert care and specialized resources they need, just when they need them most.

A 24/7 service that pairs faculty with the expert care and specialized resources they need, just when they need them most. Design Services We partner our extensive team of design specialists with educators to develop accessible, inclusive and engaging learning experiences. This might include instructional design, media, production services, program development or course design.

"We are incredibly excited to package our deep expertise in learning design into a suite of tools and services, powered by our proprietary technology platform, that will allow us to empower more educators to create inclusive and engaging learning experiences," said Nectar, Inc. CEO Carrie O'Donnell. "We have always believed that transforming education requires a grounding in science combined with a little bit of magic. We created Alchemy to unburden educators so that they can continue to bring that magic to their students each and every day."

About Nectar, Inc.

At Nectar, Inc. we believe in the power of education to transform lives. We are driven to create and foster learning experiences that put people at the center. Where educators and learners alike are met with empathy and compassion. Born from the merger of veteran learning design company O'Donnell Learn and managed services company InSource Services Group (ISG), we leverage people-centric learning experience design, data and technology to empower educators to create the best experience for their learning community. Nectar, Inc. currently offers the Alchemy suite of solutions that provides educators with the practical tools, curated resources, and expert support they need to be at their best while saving time and creating the highest impact on learner success. InSource Services Group operates as the student success services arm of Nectar, Inc., dedicated to improving student outcomes through exceptional, people-centered service.

