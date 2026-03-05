Alchemy Technology Group Acquires ECS to Expand Edge, Cloud, and Security Presence on the West Coast

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Technology Group, an IT advisory, consulting, and reseller firm and a portfolio company of Avance Investment Management, has acquired Enterprise Computing Solutions, Inc. (ECS), a provider of edge computing, cloud, and security solutions for mid- and large-enterprise clients in Southern California.

The acquisition extends Alchemy's presence on the West Coast and strengthens its ability to support enterprises that depend on secure, high-performing connectivity across data centers, branch locations, and cloud platforms. ECS adds long-standing customer relationships and deep expertise in edge networking, network security, and managed infrastructure services for regulated and operations-intensive industries.

"Customers want partners they can trust and establish lasting relationships with. You achieve this by consistently demonstrating aptitude, integrity, and an ability to deliver. ECS embodies these traits and we couldn't be more excited to bring them into the Alchemy family," said Wes Davis, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Alchemy Technology Group. "ECS brings edge and network security strength in a critical growth region for Alchemy. This acquisition advances our strategy to build a national platform through targeted acquisitions that complement our organic growth."

"Joining Alchemy lets us offer clients a broader set of capabilities without losing the local focus and responsiveness they expect from ECS," said Phil Blackley, CEO of ECS. "Our teams share a culture of doing the right thing for customers, investing in technical talent, and taking a long-term view of relationships. That alignment creates more opportunity for our employees and gives our clients a stronger partner as their environments become more complex."

Across the industry, IT leaders are consolidating their partner ecosystems and gravitating toward advisory-led firms that can connect architecture, operations, and risk management across security and cloud initiatives. At the same time, rapid AI adoption is putting new strain on networks and security controls, while emerging regulations are elevating board expectations for clear, defensible visibility into cyber risk. Together, Alchemy and ECS aim to give CIOs and CISOs a single, trusted partner to navigate these priorities.

About Alchemy Technology Group

Alchemy Technology Group is an award-winning reseller of next-generation technology solutions and a provider of high-touch consulting and advisory services. Focused on critical software solutions such as cybersecurity, digital workspace, data, cloud, application development, and AI, Alchemy was purpose-built to go beyond the offerings of a traditional VAR and take a truly client- and vendor-centric approach. For more information, visit www.alchemytechgroup.com.

About Enterprise Computing Solutions, Inc.

Enterprise Computing Solutions, Inc. (ECS) is a Southern California-based IT solutions provider specializing in modern edge computing, cloud, and security solutions for mid- to large-enterprise customers. ECS helps organizations design, deploy, and operate secure, high-performance infrastructure across data centers, branch locations, and cloud environments, with a focus on practical architectures and long-term customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.thinkecs.com.

About Avance Investment Management

Avance Investment Management is a private equity firm with a passion for building great businesses in partnership with talented founders and management teams. Avance focuses primarily on thematic investments within the Services, Technology and Consumer areas in the U.S., seeking attractive opportunities with catalysts for growth and fragmented spaces with consolidation opportunities. Avance's team has a long history of partnering with founder-owned businesses, industry executives, and management teams and aims to add value to each investment through the application of its STAGE™ value creation framework. Avance has offices in New York and Miami. For more information, please visit www.avanceinv.com.

