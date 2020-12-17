"Alchera Is Leaping Higher as a Global Leader," Presenting Future Strategies Just Before Being Listed on KOSDAQ

Alchera's core competitiveness lies in its source technology for artificial intelligence facial recognition and anomaly detection. Alchera's AI can recognize not only human expressions but also subtle abnormal signs of objects with an accuracy of 99% or more. Instant recognition is also available.

The company has achieved grade A standards in both a technical evaluation by eCredible Co., Ltd., a specialized rating service provider, and an evaluation by Korea Enterprise Data Co., Ltd. Alchera's technological excellence has been shown when their technology was successfully applied to Shinhan Face Pay, known as Korea's first facial recognition payment system

Image recognition technology is being used in various industrial fields. Since this was first applied to the Snow Camera in 2016, it has been applied to Incheon International Airport's Automated Immigration System, the Passport Information Comprehensive Administration System of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the passport counterfeit detection system of the Korean financial industry, and the fire monitoring system of KEPCO. The company achieved a high level of market recognition as a result of its successfully established references.

Alchera recently launched a facial recognition-based entry control system with its own algorithm called Alchera ACS that has aggressively entered domestic and international markets. Following the KC and CE certifications, the system is waiting for certification from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Young-kyoo Hwang, CTO of Alchera, said, "In the non-face-to-face era and a trend of non-contact service, AI image recognition technology is attracting attention as an optimization solution in various areas including payment and public services, financial industry, medical services, entry control, and security services. The company expects a steep increase in sales in the future due to Alchera's source technology being a strong barrier to entry for overseas competitors who have yet to produce a similar product." He added, "The listing on the KOSDAQ is expected to be a turning point for Alchera to leap higher". He also mentioned, "We will do our best to transform into a global AI image recognition company that leads trends in various industries thanks to our overwhelmingly innovative technology."

