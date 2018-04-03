Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops

Today, many enterprises find themselves operating multi-account, multi-compute data centers, with different teams that usually work in silos. Alcide's platform provides superior visibility, cloud-native threat protection and network policy enforcement, providing enterprises with a wide and deep perspective. It reduces the number of tools needed and eliminates the blind spots between complex infrastructure and applications.

"The time is right for a new approach to secure our most critical business apps and sensitive data. Today, many enterprises find themselves operating data centers with extremely complex hybrid environments but securing each one with point solutions that leave security gaps between them. Alcide takes a new approach -- it was purpose-built to secure complex hybrid, cloud environments and our customers can attest to the vastly improved control they have of their security and operations," said Ranny Nachmias, Founder and CEO Alcide.

Alcide works for all the stakeholders who operate and protect today's data center - cloud architects, DevOps and Security - by giving them a single platform with a clear view of their infrastructure and apps in real time, enforce firewall policies and behavioral based anomalies, and monitors multiple accounts in multiple environments.

About Alcide

Alcide's Data Center & Cloud Ops Security Platform protects any combination of container, serverless, VM and bare metal. Offering real-time, aerial visibility, threat protection and security policies enforcement, Alcide secures the cloud infrastructure, workloads and service mesh against cyber-attacks, including malicious internal activity, lateral movement and data exfiltration.

Alcide empowers DevOps, Security and Engineering teams with simplified control to manage and secure the evolving data center and hybrid cloud, at any scale.

