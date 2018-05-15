Alcide Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Security for 2018

The report suggests that Security and risk management leaders who are in charge of cloud security should "Investigate the use of cloud security tools as a practical way to partially compensate for cloud security knowledge gaps".

Alcide offers a unique way to protect the cloud with real-time visibility of cloud operations combined with deep analysis and controls to manage today's complex hybrid cloud. These controls include enforcing application-aware embedded policies, detecting malicious internal activity, blocking data exfiltration, and restricting inappropriate access. The platform enables DevOps and security teams an innovative approach to the shared responsibility methodology that is so crucial in today's cloud-native world.

Alcide emerged from stealth in December 2017 with a seed round led by Intel Capital and Elron. In April 2018, the company announced the general availability of its security platform designed to meet the complex needs of the modern data center, including hybrid, multi-compute and multi-cloud data environments.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor," said Ranny Nachmias, CEO, Alcide. "Today's hybrid and multi-cloud data centers cannot be secured by yesterday's technology. Alcide is committed to the vision of delivering a cloud-native security solution that offers unprecedented visibility of all critical assets, and that provides one integrated security solution specific for cloud hosted applications. After all, you can't secure what you can't see."

The Alcide security platform provides enterprises with a wider and deeper perspective as it secures workloads that span any combination of virtual machines, containers or serverless while exposing network blind spots across multiple layers. With a central viewpoint providing simplicity and clarity, policy is easily governed with full awareness and context, gaining control over open source and microservices.

About the Gartner Report

The Gartner's report Cool Vendors in Cloud Security by analysts Jay Heiser, Neil MacDonald, Lawrence Orans and Steve Riley was published on May 7, 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alcide

Alcide delivers a cloud-native security platform designed for any combination of container, VM and bare metal data centers operated by multiple orchestration systems. Alcide empowers DevOps, Security and Engineering teams with simplified and autonomous control to manage and secure the evolving data center and hybrid cloud, at any scale. Offering real-time, aerial visibility and granular perspectives of both infrastructure and applications, Alcide secures the data center against cyber-attacks, including malicious internal activity and data exfiltration.

