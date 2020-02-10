Alcohol Brands Partner with eMeals to Drive Online and In-Store Grocery Sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol brands including Bacardi, Jackson Family Wines and Francis Ford Coppola Winery are partnering with digital meal planning service eMeals to build online and digitally influenced grocery revenues through strategies including menu pairings that place branded wine, beer and spirits recommendations as options on the weekly eMeals shopping list. Subscribers can send their final food and beverage selections for the week to Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, Instacart or Shipt for online grocery fulfillment with a tap, or use the list for in-store shopping.

The partnerships are executed through eMeals' BrandBuilder™ program, which grows online and in-store sales for participating food and beverage brands through a combination of recipe discovery on the service's 15 weekly meal plans, shoppable recipe content with brand placement on eMeals shopping lists, and related promotional campaigns. Tests of specific meal ingredients indicate that the program can double a food brand's sales in online grocery carts, despite the fact that consumers have the option to either accept the branded recommendation or choose an alternative product.

For alcohol brands, the program also serves as a neutral multi-retailer platform that helps raise awareness of alcohol's availability within grocery pickup and delivery. That is particularly significant because wine, beer and spirits have extremely low online penetration compared to food products. Although a recent Rabobank report estimated that U.S. online alcohol sales increased 22% between 2018 and 2019, including 115% in online grocery and 60% in online marketplaces, the same report calculated that alcohol's share of online food and beverage spending remains 88% lower than its wallet share in brick-and-mortar stores. Those lagging e-commerce sales also indicate a failure to build digital relationships with omnichannel consumers who purchase alcohol through both traditional and online channels.

eMeals can help close that gap by both influencing and facilitating the path to purchase through weekly and special occasion menu pairings along with automatic placement on associated shopping lists.

"The digital environment is critical to alcohol sales growth, both directly from e-commerce sales and indirectly from the role that online visibility plays in building brand awareness and generating demand," said Lorran Brown Cosby, Vice President of Digital Commerce at Bacardi North America. "eMeals' BrandBuilder program offers a unique platform for alcohol brands to fuel growth from the top to the bottom of the funnel, including coupling drink recommendations with special occasion menus to drive awareness of online alcohol delivery and availability."

Participating alcohol brands gain:

Brand exposure through food and beverage pairings in weekly meal plans sent to eMeals subscribers, recommending specific partner branded wine, beer or spirits

Additional visibility through menu pairings on eMeals occasions menus ranging from themed plans such as Italian Night and summer cookout dinners to menus tied to special events such as Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, Friendsgiving and Christmas

Brand integration into weekly shopping lists automatically generated by eMeals based on the user's specific weekly or occasions meal selections

Brand placement in an Impulse section that enables additional products to be added to the shopping list with a click

The ability to leverage eMeals-developed content for brand activation promotions, whether through social media, in-store merchandising, TV commercials or other channels

All participating food and beverage brands also benefit from comprehensive shopping analytics, including which products are purchased through the eMeals app as well as which online grocery services are used, and measurable return on ad spend.

More information is available by emailing brands@emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and food brands to the online grocery pickup and delivery services of Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Shipt and Instacart. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the eMeals app automatically generates a grocery list that can be shopped in-store or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by one of the integrated grocery retailers. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

