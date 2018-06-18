Alcohol Ice Cream and Sorbet Now Available Nationwide by Foody Direct and Momenti

Momenti Spirited Ice Creams and Sorbets makes batch-crafted alcohol Infused frozen food confections, both ice creams and sorbets, with up to 5 % alcohol by volume. Momenti's flavors are made with premium and only natural ingredients and infused with top-shelf liquors and wines. We pride ourselves on our obsession with procuring the finest ingredients and hand-craft our spirited ice creams and sorbets in small batches ensuring the best flavor possible.

Momenti offers 8 of its exclusive, boozy flavors in 4 ice creams and 4 sorbets:

Ice Creams:

Vodka Cookies 'n Cream --Infused with whipped vanilla vodka and plentiful natural cookie chunks, our adult version of Cookies and Cream will satisfy your sophisticated palate!

Chocotini Chip—Chocolate Martini in a cup. Melt your cares away with a doubly delicious combination: vodka and chocolate crème liqueur studded with rich, dark chocolate chips. Ooh-La-YES, PLEASE!

White Russian Pecan--Strap on your boots and join the Revolution! Indulge in our bold symphony of vodka and luscious Crème Liqueur balanced with notes of fresh pecans.

Madagascar Vanilla—Vanilla Crème Liqueur and Madagascar vanilla blended with super premium ice cream; a perennial favorite with a luscious kick!

Sorbets:

Limoncello—Hand crafted limoncello, made with juicy, sun-ripened Ventura lemons create a tantalizing treat-perfect for a warm day or a hot night. You will be enchanted by this zesty creation long after the last spoonful!

Blackberry Cabernet--The perfect treat for wine lovers—California Cabernet Sauvignon! Our sorbet is imbued with blackberries for a smooth and refreshing finish. Enjoy this fruit of the vine by itself or pair it with a matched cake, pie or pastry. Cheers!

Margarita—Crafted with 100% agave Alma® Tequila with a refreshing lime infused base. Ole!

Momenti's ice creams and sorbets have garnered critical acclaim in Las Vegas restaurants and retail ever since Momenti first attended the Night Club and Bar show in 2017 and the first Las Vegas Food Expo. We have catered private functions for Twitter HQ San Francisco, Pepsi, Downtown Disney and are widely available in major Las Vegas Liquor chains. Now we want to be able to ship Momenti directly to all our existing and future customers.

For more information visit www.Momentispirits.com, order www.FoodyDirect.com or find Momenti on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: momentispirits

