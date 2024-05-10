Alcohol Justice Joins Alcohol Policy 20 Conference in Washington, D.C.

How Do We Change America's Relationship with Alcohol? Moving Evidence into Action

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice, a California-based, non-profit organization committed to reducing the harms from alcohol and other drugs, will be sharing their expertise and advocacy strategies at the upcoming Alcohol Policy 20 Conference in Washington, DC. The conference will take place from May 14-16, 2024, and Alcohol Justice is proud to be one of the event sponsors.

"Our team of experts is looking forward to participating in the AP 20 conference and sharing our research and advocacy efforts towards promoting a safer alcohol industry," said Cruz Avila, Executive Director of Alcohol Justice. Joining Avila at the conference will be Research Director Carson Benowitz-Fredericks and Advocacy Director Raul Verdugo.

Founded in 1987 as the Marin Institute for the Prevention of Alcohol and Other Drug Problems, Alcohol Justice has been at the forefront of efforts to reduce the harms caused by alcohol and other drugs. The organization has a strong track record of addressing the impact of alcohol and drug use on individuals, communities, and societies. Through research and advocacy, Alcohol Justice strives to create a safer, healthier, and more equitable society for all.

At the AP 20 conference, Alcohol Justice will be in alliance with other organizations and individuals in advocating for stronger national and state policies and regulations that prioritize public health and safety over alcohol industry profits.

"We are excited to be part of AP 20 and join with experts, professionals, and stakeholders from across the country to examine the current state of the Alcohol Industry and discuss strategies for promoting safer policies to deal with America's most dangerous drug," stated Advocacy Director Raul Verdugo. "We are honored to contribute where we can in sharing Alcohol Justice's extensive experience and knowledge."

Alcohol Justice team members will be featured in these breakout sessions:

May 13, 2024

2024 Advocate Institute: How to be a David against Goliath

Big Alcohol: How do we fight back?

9:45-11:00 am – Room: Studio B

Mike Marshall , Oregon Recovers (Moderator)

, Oregon Recovers (Moderator) Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, Alcohol Justice

Raimee Eck, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

The power of personal stories: how to find and elevate them

11:25 am-12:30 pm – Room: Studio B

Michael Sparks , Sparks Initiatives (Moderator)

, Sparks Initiatives (Moderator) Raul Verdugo , Alcohol Justice

Lupita Martinez , Institute for Public Strategies

Fundraising to Fight: how to finance our advocacy (Discussion)

2-3:15 pm – Room Studio A

Cruz Avila, Alcohol Justice

Rick Collins, Hawai'i Alcohol Policy Alliance

"We believe that it is crucial for industry accountability to be a top priority in order to protect the health and well-being of individuals and communities," said Alcohol Justice Research Director Carson Benowitz-Fredericks. "We have seen the devastating consequences that can result from the unchecked actions of Big Alcohol, and we are committed to promoting a safer and more responsible industry."

Additional sessions featuring Alcohol Justice staff include:

Tuesday May 14, 2024

C-2 State Policy Examples 2:45-4:15 pm

Deregulate Globally, 2013-2022,

Punish Locally: Individualization in

California Alcohol Prevention Policy

Room: Studio B

• Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, MSPH, Alcohol Justice

Wednesday May 15, 2024

C-13 Panel Presentation:

Alcohol Labeling Reform in The

United States 11:00 am–12:30 pm

Room: Salons 5, 6, 7

• Cruz Avila, MA, Alcohol Justice

• Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, MSPH, Alcohol Justice

• Thomas Gremillion, JD, Consumer Federation of America

• Mike Mumper, MBA, Georgia Alcohol Policy Alliance

• Tim Naimi, MD, MPH, Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research

For more information on Alcohol Justice and their programs and campaigns to reduce the harms caused by alcohol and other drugs, please visit www.AlcoholJustice.org

Media inquiries can be directed to Michael Scippa, Alcohol Justice Public Affairs Director - [email protected].

