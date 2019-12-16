Alcohol Justice Reports: Olympic Gold Medalist Ruthie Bolton to Speak at 43rd Annual Lakota Nation Invitational in South Dakota

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitakuyapi, at the 43rd Annual Lakota Nation Invitational, Alcohol Justice has teamed up with two-time Olympic gold medalist Ruthie Bolton to talk with young Lakota and Native American athletes about the challenges facing young people of Color. Bolton, an Army veteran, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, internationally admired inspirational speaker, and Alcohol Justice Board Member will share stories of empowerment and overcoming adversity. Alcohol Justice is an official sponsor of the Lakota Nation Invitational and this will be Ruthie's second year participating in the event.

WHAT: Athletic contests, music, dancing, spoken word, games WHERE: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701 WHEN: December 17, 2019 to December 21, 2019

Welcome - Tuesday, 12/17 5:00 p.m. - Dinner for LNI Board of Directors, teams and coaches -- Guest Speaker Ruthie Bolton

-- Grand Entrance Ceremony - Friday, 12/20 4:30 p.m.

Honoring:

Evelyn Sissy Good House



Coach Doug White Bull & 2004 LNI Championship Team



Veteran's Honoring Grand Entry: Basketball Players, Cheerleaders, Wrestlers, Officials & Winners of All Activities

Sacred Hoops Awards Friday 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota State Coaches Association - Spirit of Influence Award presented to Chuck Wilson , LNI Board President

Public Service Awards Halftime of last semi-final game 9:00 p.m.

WHY: "The Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI) has enjoyed 42 years of wonderful athletics in the bright spirit of good will and camaraderie and will continue to actualize these same positive intentions, with particular focus on Native youth, for years to come. Teams from across the U.S. gather in great excitement to present their friendly competitive best in basketball, volleyball, cross-country, hand games, cheerleading, business plans, wrestling, a powwow, Lakota language bowl, art show, knowledge bowl, poetry slam - just to name a few. During LNI, tens of thousands gather online and in person at the foot of the scenic and sacred Black Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota. The world gives thanks to LNI Founder and Director, Bryan Brewer, and the LNI board for organizing an annual event capable of bringing together so many Native Americans and Non-Natives alike in peaceful, wonderful ways in WoLakota."

Ruthie Bolton: https://mightyruthiebolton.com

CONTACT: Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336

Bryan Brewer 605 407-8476

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Related Links

http://www.AlcoholJustice.org

